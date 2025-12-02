

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the government is awaiting a formal request from Vodafone Idea (Vi) before considering any relief measures for the debt-laden operator. He noted that the Supreme Court’s recent judgement on the matter must be carefully examined to determine the scope for government action.

DoT Awaiting Vi’s Proposal

“DoT is waiting for a formal request from Vodafone. The government will make a recommendation after evaluating Vodafone Idea’s proposal,” Scindia said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on December 1, 2026.

"The judgement needs to be evaluated from a point of view of what can be done and what cannot be done. We cannot cross the border of the Supreme Court judgement,” he reportedly said. According to him, the assessment may be completed within the next couple of weeks, with the contours of a relief package likely to be announced by year-end.

SC Order Applies Only to Vodafone Idea

The minister clarified that the Supreme Court order applies specifically to Vodafone Idea, and any other operator seeking similar relief would need to approach the court. He added that Bharti Airtel has not sought any concessions on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

No Relief Request from Airtel

Emphasising that the Supreme Court order pertains specifically to Vi, he reportedly said, “The SC judgement is for Vodafone Idea, and therefore any govt recommendations are for Vodafone Idea. Any other company which wants similar relief will have to approach the Supreme Court.”

“If Bharti Airtel pursues similar relief, it would be for the court of the land to take a decision,” he said, according to the report.

Vi’s Fundraising and Capex Plans Strong

Scindia highlighted Vodafone Idea’s recent capital-raising efforts and its investment roadmap, noting that the company has executed one of the largest public offers in recent years and has a “robust” capex plan. While government dues continue to weigh on the operator, he said the company may have scope to raise further debt once the recommendations are finalised.

“Vodafone Idea has a robust capex plan in place, has raised one of the largest public offers in recent times,” he reportedly said, adding that cash flows remain stable and the company will look to invest further in strengthening its network.

Government Rules Out Increasing Stake

On the government’s shareholding in Vi, Scindia reiterated that New Delhi has no intention of increasing its stake or converting the telecom company into a public sector entity.

“Govt is a shareholder, and future roadmap has to be decided by the management. We will not increase stake or make Vodafone Idea a PSU. Moment you cross the threshold of 49 percent, you are tethering on the border of making it a PSU, and that’s not the intent of the government,” he was quoted as saying in the report.