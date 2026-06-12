Vi Shareholders Approve Rs 4730 Crore Investment from Birla

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, received the shareholders approval for raising Rs 4730 crore. This money will be invested by the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) owned entity. Shares of Vodafone Idea will be offered to the ABG on a preferential allotment basis. This was approved by the shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting (AGM) on Thursday. Post the investment, ABG’s piece in Vodafone Idea will grow from the current 9% to close to 13%.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea shareholders have approved a Rs 4,730 crore fund infusion from the Aditya Birla Group through a preferential allotment of shares.

More than 4.3 billion shares will be allotted to Suryaja Investments at an issue price of Rs 11 per share.

Following the investment, the Aditya Birla Group's stake in Vodafone Idea is expected to increase from about 9% to nearly 13%.

Kumar Mangalam Birla said the investment reflects the group's confidence in Vodafone Idea's long-term prospects and ongoing turnaround efforts.

The funds will primarily be used for 4G and 5G network expansion, while Vodafone Idea continues discussions with banks to raise additional debt funding.

Over 4.3 billion shares of Vodafone Idea will be alloted in a preferential basis to Suryaja Investments, an ABG entity, at an issue price of Rs 11 per share. Kumar Mangalam Birla’s return has marked this investment into the company. Birla is now the chairman of Vodafone Idea (Vi), a position he left a few years back when the telecom operator appeared to be a sinking ship.

At the EGM, Birla said, “This transaction re-affirms the Aditya Birla Group’s belief in the long-term prospects of your company and continued alignment with the interests of all shareholders.” He further said that the telco’s focus will now be in execution, “Across operations, customer service, and network expansion, the company is pursuing its priorities with discipline and purpose. The benefits of sustained investments in network infrastructure and rollout are now becoming increasingly visible, reflected in stronger operational performance and improved customer experience.”

Vodafone Idea will be using this money to fuel capex and deploy 4G and 5G in priority circles. Vi’s cashflow is always stressed due to statutory payments. Hence, without fundraising, capex levels can’t stay elevated. For this, Vi is also trying to raise funds from banks via debt. The banks are a little wary of giving money in the short-term as the telco’s business operations are not returning positive results. Hence, it will take some time for Vi to be able to raise money from the banks.