Lightstorm Raises Rs 2,500 Crore for AI Fiber Superhighway

The network infrastructure company Lightstorm announces it has received Rs 2,500 crore in funding to expand its high-capacity fiber network with the all-new AI Superhighway, which will connect major AI and data centers across different hubs in India to international centers.
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Key Highlights
India sees AI infrastructure expansion, with Lightstorm raising Rs 2500 crore to expand AI infrastructure by building an AI Fiber Superhighway.
This expansion of the AI Fiber Superhighway helps divide the AI workload by interconnecting data centers across India and with data centers in other countries.
According to Lightstorm's statement, the new network expansion will cover more than 30,000 km of land fiber with 21,000 km of sea fiber to connect countries, states, and cities.
Lightstorm Announces AI Superhighway With Rs 2,500 Crore Infrastructure Funding
Lightstorm has received a Rs 2,500 crore loan from IndusInd Bank to expand fiber infrastructure. The goal is to support India’s growing intelligence and data-center ecosystem.
Lightstorm also announced something called the “AI Superhighway.” This is a high-capacity fiber network. The plan is to connect AI hubs in India with big centers in Singapore and Malaysia. This will use the I-2SEA subsea cable system.
The network is being built to meet rising connectivity needs. AI workloads, data centers, and GPU infrastructure need this.
As AI applications increase power consumption, the supporting infrastructure requires high-capacity, reliable, low-latency connectivity.
Lightstorm said its network will cover more than 30,000 km of land fiber and 21,000 km of sea fiber. It will link more than 100 data centers worldwide.
The company is focusing on data center locations in India, such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
India Sees Growing Demand In Building AI Infrastructure
This development highlights part of India’s AI infrastructure growth beyond GPUs and data centers. Large AI systems need significant computing power.
They also require networks capable of moving large amounts of data between data centers, cloud platforms, and other systems.
The new fiber network is meant to create an AI-focused connectivity layer. This connects digital infrastructure sites.
The Rs 2,500 crore funding will help build this network. The loan also comes as India continues to receive funding for AI computing and data-center infrastructure. This is from tech companies and local providers.
AI workloads generate large amounts of data and require communication between computing parts. This makes network infrastructure crucial for cloud computing, large AI models, and GPU clusters.
The international part of Lightstorm’s network is also important. By linking AI hubs with data centers and cloud systems in Singapore and Malaysia, the company wants to offer international connectivity. This is for businesses with AI workloads in place.
India’s AI infrastructure race is moving beyond data centers. It is now about networks. As more companies use AI and add GPU power, the need for fiber, sea connectivity, and low-latency systems is growing.
Lightstorm’s new investment shows this change. For India’s developing AI ecosystem, high-capacity connectivity could be as important as computing systems.
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FAQs
How much funding has Lightstorm raised?
Lightstorm secured a Rs 2,500 crore loan from IndusInd Bank to expand its fiber infrastructure with AI Fiber Superhighway
What is Lightstorm's AI Superhighway?
The AI Superhighway is a high-capacity fiber network connecting AI and data-centre hubs in India with major connectivity centres in Singapore and Malaysia.
Which Indian cities are important to Lightstorm's network?
The AI Superhighway is a high-capacity fibre network connecting AI and data-centre hubs in India with major connectivity centres in Singapore and Malaysia.
Why is fiber connectivity important for AI?
AI workloads and GPU clusters generate and process huge volumes of data. High-capacity, reliable, low-latency fiber networks are important for moving data between data centers, cloud platforms, and computing infrastructure.
What is the significance of Lightstorm's investment?
The development highlights the growing importance of connectivity in India's AI infrastructure ecosystem as rising AI adoption and GPU deployment increase demand for high-capacity networks.