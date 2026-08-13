Lightstorm Raises Rs 2,500 Crore for AI Fiber Superhighway

The network infrastructure company Lightstorm announces it has received Rs 2,500 crore in funding to expand its high-capacity fiber network with the all-new AI Superhighway, which will connect major AI and data centers across different hubs in India to international centers.

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Key Highlights India sees AI infrastructure expansion, with Lightstorm raising Rs 2500 crore to expand AI infrastructure by building an AI Fiber Superhighway.

This expansion of the AI Fiber Superhighway helps divide the AI workload by interconnecting data centers across India and with data centers in other countries.

According to Lightstorm's statement, the new network expansion will cover more than 30,000 km of land fiber with 21,000 km of sea fiber to connect countries, states, and cities.

Lightstorm Announces AI Superhighway With Rs 2,500 Crore Infrastructure Funding

Lightstorm has received a Rs 2,500 crore loan from IndusInd Bank to expand fiber infrastructure. The goal is to support India’s growing intelligence and data-center ecosystem.

Lightstorm also announced something called the “AI Superhighway.” This is a high-capacity fiber network. The plan is to connect AI hubs in India with big centers in Singapore and Malaysia. This will use the I-2SEA subsea cable system.

The network is being built to meet rising connectivity needs. AI workloads, data centers, and GPU infrastructure need this.

As AI applications increase power consumption, the supporting infrastructure requires high-capacity, reliable, low-latency connectivity.

Lightstorm said its network will cover more than 30,000 km of land fiber and 21,000 km of sea fiber. It will link more than 100 data centers worldwide.

The company is focusing on data center locations in India, such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad.