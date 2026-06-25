Bharti Airtel Overtakes IT Giants to Rank Third in India

Bharti Airtel has now surpassed as “third-most valuable company over 5 years,” surpassing technology giants like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro. As per reports, the telecommunication giant has added around Rs 7.65 trillion, reflecting Rs 7,65,000 crores over the past five years, making Bharti Airtel among the few biggest wealth creators during the period.

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Key Highlights Top IT Firms' Losses, Airtel Leads as the most-valued company, right behind Reliance and HDFC.

Burgundy Private Harun India 500 report shared Airtel has added around Rs 7,65,000 crores in India over the past 5 years.

Other major IT firms like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro posted a net loss of whopping Rs 8,50,000 crores, showing IT has the biggest value-losing sector for the past 5-years.

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Bharti Airtel Becomes India’s Third Most-Valued Company; IT Firms Post Biggest Losses

As per the reports shared by the Burgundy Private Harun India 500 report, other technology giants like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro have together posted a net loss of around Rs 8.5 trillion, reflecting Rs 8,50,000 Crore, making IT the biggest value-losing sector.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel sees huge growth through its annual earnings. This also comes alongside S&P Global upgrading Bharti Airtel’s global issuer rating from BBB- to BBB+.

The report shows the Reliance industry as the most valuable company for the fifth consecutive year, with a total valuation of Rs 19.36 trillion in wealth.

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