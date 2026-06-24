Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is launching a new performance gaming focused phone soon. It will be the Redmi K90 Ultra and it will launch very soon. The launch date has been set as June 30, 2026. It will be a China launch, and most likely it will never make it out of the China market. This phone will be in the 3000 Yuan ($440 USD) price category. The device has been designed to deliver sustained performance during extended gaming sessions.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Xiaomi has revealed the Space Silver variant of the phone. The Redmi K90 Ultra has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a flash. The camera island is exactly the same as what Apple did with the iPhone 18 Pro models. The design is also similar to the Redmi K90 Max.

In a picture released by the brand, it can be seen that the Redmi K90 Ultra has a built-in cooling fan integrated into the device. It is right under the camera module. The phone will have active cooling to keep the system operating efficiently without much stress, or affecting the battery capacity.

The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and thus will be able to deliver a powerful experience. Xiaomi said that the phone can maintain a stable frame rate for up to 60 minutes in a graphically intensive 3D turn-based mobile game running at the highest visual settings, without frequency throttling. According to reports online, the Redmi K90 Ultra could feature a battery larger than 8500mAh in size and it could be paired with 100W wired fast-charging.