Redmi 17C Launched with MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra Chipset

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, has launched the new Redmi 17C. It is an affordable phone, powered by a MediaTek Helio series chip. The Redmi 17C has been launched for the China market. It has a large display, and support for high-refresh rate. The device is targeted at the low income groups and mass markets. It is the successor to the Redmi 15C. We highly expect the Redmi 17C to make it to the Indian market in the future as well.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Let’s go over the specifications and the price of Redmi 17C in India.

Redmi 17C Price

Redmi 17C has been priced at CNY 799 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. This is approximately Rs 12,000 in the Indian currency. There is also a 128GB internal storage variant with the RAM being the same and the price set at CNY 899, which is roughly Rs 13,000. It will be available in multiple colour options including Sea Breeze Blue, Danxia Red, and Black.

Redmi 17C Specifications

The Redmi 17C has a 6.88-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and it runs on HyperOS 3 out of the box. The display has support for 240Hz touch-sampling rate as well, with support for 600nits of global brightness.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. What is interesting is that the Redmi 15C is also powered by the same chipset. For photography, the Redmi 17C has a 13MP primary sensor at the rear. For selfies, there’s a 5MP sensor at the front.