Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Which Phone will Suit You

Redmi Turbo 5 was just launched in India, meanwhile OnePlus Nord 6 has been available for a few months now. Both phones are not in the same in the same price range, and hence a head on comparison between both is unfair. Thus, we are not really comparing the devices here, just trying to understand which device would make the best fit for you. Let’s start with the pricing first.
Redmi Turbo 5 has been launched in India in two memory variants: 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 37,999 and Rs 40,999. With bank discounts, the Redmi Turbo 5 will effectively be available for a lesser price (the discount is of Rs 2,000 with select bank cards).
OnePlus Nord 6 is available in two memory variants in India as well. The base comes with 8GB + 256GB and the superior variant comes with 12GB + 256GB. These are priced at Rs 42,999 and Rs 47,999. Thus it is very clear that the OnePlus Nord 6 is more expensive device and is in a slightly different price segment. Even the price of Nord 6 can go down with bank discounts and exchange offers depending on the platform you are purchasing it from.
Now that we are done with the pricing, let’s look at the display, camera, and other things.
Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Display
Redmi Turbo 5 comes with 6.59-inch 12-bit display, with support for 1.5K resolution, 3500nits peak brightness display, and 120Hz refresh rate. Compared to this, OnePlus Nord 6 has a slightly larger 6.78-inch FHD+ Sunburst AMOLED display, with support for up to 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3600nits. There is 3840Hz PWM dimming on both the phones, meaning you can use them even in the dark without much stress to your eyes.
When it comes to IP ratings, both the phones feature IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. In the display, the OnePlus Nord 6 definitely looks better on paper, but then you have to pay that extra amount for it. Redmi Turbo 5 is just as good and at a slightly lesser price. With the Turbo 5 as well you can find gaming visuals, and video content just as pleasing to the eyes as you would with the OnePlus Nord 6.
Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Chipset
Redmi Turbo 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, and with the 12GB RAM variant features LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of internal storage (UFS 4.1). It runs on all the latest features of the HyperOS 3 (based on Android 16) out of the box.
The OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. This device also has LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage.
Both the chipsets are powerful and will effectively get all the multi-tasking needs sorted for you.
Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Battery
Redmi Turbo 5 has the biggest battery on a Redmi phone ever. Redmi Turbo 5 packs a 7540mAh battery, with 100W wired fast-charging. However, the OnePlus Nord 6 actually brings a 9000mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast-charging. In the charging speed department, the Turbo 5 is leading, but in battery capacity, Nord 6 is definitely ahead.
Both companies are offering their charging bricks inside the phone box.
Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Camera Performance
Redmi Turbo 5 and OnePlus Nord 6 both aren’t camera first phones. With the Nord 6, you get a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS support paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor. This is the same for Redmi Turbo 5. Then you get a 32MP selfie camera on the Nord 6, while the Redmi Turbo 5 has a 20MP selfie sensor.
Conclusion
There are two things to consider here. First is budget. If you budget is lesser, go for Redmi Turbo 5, as it looks like the value option here. If you want to go for a slightly higher budget, then Nord 6 is the device to go for. The second thing is design. Both phones have a premium feel, at the end of day, it is on you if you want to choose a particular design and colour over the other.
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FAQs
Which phone is more affordable, Redmi Turbo 5 or OnePlus Nord 6?
Redmi Turbo 5 is more affordable, starting at Rs 37,999 compared to Rs 42,999 for the OnePlus Nord 6.
Which phone has the bigger battery?
The OnePlus Nord 6 has a larger 9000mAh battery, while the Redmi Turbo 5 has a 7540mAh battery.
Which device charges faster?
Redmi Turbo 5 supports 100W wired charging, compared to 80W charging on the OnePlus Nord 6.
Which phone is better for selfies?
On paper, the OnePlus Nord 6 has a higher-resolution 32MP front camera, while the Redmi Turbo 5 features a 20MP selfie camera.
Which phone should buyers choose?
Buyers looking for better value can consider the Redmi Turbo 5, while those willing to spend more for a larger battery and display may prefer the OnePlus Nord 6.