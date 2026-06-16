Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Which Phone will Suit You

Redmi Turbo 5 was just launched in India, meanwhile OnePlus Nord 6 has been available for a few months now. Both phones are not in the same in the same price range, and hence a head on comparison between both is unfair. Thus, we are not really comparing the devices here, just trying to understand which device would make the best fit for you. Let’s start with the pricing first.

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Key Highlights Redmi Turbo 5 and OnePlus Nord 6 both aren’t camera first phones.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

Redmi Turbo 5 comes with 6.59-inch 12-bit display, with support for 1.5K resolution, 3500nits peak brightness display, and 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Price in India

Redmi Turbo 5 has been launched in India in two memory variants: 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 37,999 and Rs 40,999. With bank discounts, the Redmi Turbo 5 will effectively be available for a lesser price (the discount is of Rs 2,000 with select bank cards).

OnePlus Nord 6 is available in two memory variants in India as well. The base comes with 8GB + 256GB and the superior variant comes with 12GB + 256GB. These are priced at Rs 42,999 and Rs 47,999. Thus it is very clear that the OnePlus Nord 6 is more expensive device and is in a slightly different price segment. Even the price of Nord 6 can go down with bank discounts and exchange offers depending on the platform you are purchasing it from.

Now that we are done with the pricing, let’s look at the display, camera, and other things.