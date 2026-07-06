Redmi May Unveil a 7-Inch Flagship, K90 Ultra Pro Max Tipped

According to a recent development, the Chinese smartphone maker Redmi is reportedly working on a new 7-inch display smartphone that will be one of its next flagship phones. Some also claim Redmi could be expanding its K90 lineup with a new K90 Ultra Pro Max.

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Key Highlights Redmi is reportedly working on a new 7-inch display phone, hinting at a Redmi K90 Ultra Pro Max.

According to the latest leaks, the new Redmi 7-inch phone will feature a 10,000mAh battery and a 2K-resolution display.

Redmi has yet to confirm the official launch or the phone's name.

Here is what we know about Redmi’s new 7-inch display phone.

Redmi Tipped to Launch a 7-Inch Smartphone; K90 Ultra or Pro Max Could Debut

Although we don’t have confirmation from Xiaomi’s subbrand this year, prominent tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) shared a post claiming Redmi is working on two future lineups.

One will be a mid-range phone with a 6.59-inch display, and the other will be a flagship with a 7-inch display.

The phone’s name has not been confirmed yet. Other leaks suggest Redmi has been working on a phone with a 10,000mAh battery that may feature a 7-inch front panel with 2K resolution support.

Also, a few reports claim the display will support a 185Hz refresh rate.

We don’t have confirmation of what’s under the hood, but Redmi may use its latest and most powerful SoC, which could offer strong performance and good battery efficiency, allowing the 7-inch display phone to run for a long time.

If this is true, we might see a Redmi K90 Ultra Pro Max with a 7-inch 2K panel on the front and a 10,000 mAh battery.