OnePlus Nord 6 5G, Nord N6 Lineup Gets Price Hike in India

OnePlus has hiked the price of its Nord series phones in India. This includes the OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite, and OnePlus N6. The OnePlus Nord 6 series launched earlier this year, meanwhile the N6 launched just two months back. While the company has not given an official statement for the reason of the price hike, we all know that it is because of the memory and components price hike across the global markets. Due to this, OnePlus 15 also received a price hike. Further, due to the rising prices, OnePlus is, in fact, reportedly considering skipping the launch of the OnePlus 16. Let us take a look at the new prices of the OnePlus Nord phones in India.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



OnePlus Nord 6 5G, OnePlus N6 and More Devices Updated Price in India

OnePlus Nord 6 5G is available in two memory variants in India with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 46,999 and Rs 52,999, up from Rs 2,000 from the previous price of Rs 44,999 and Rs 50,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G is available in 3 memory variants with 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 28,999, Rs 30,999, and Rs 34,999, respectively, up from the older price of Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999, and Rs 30,999.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is also available in three variants with 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 28,999, Rs 30,999 aand Rs 34,999. This used to cost Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999, and Rs 30,999.