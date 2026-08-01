OnePlus 16 Renders Surface Online

OnePlus 16 has been confirmed to launch soon in China. The renders are now surfacing online. There are two camera sensors on the back. The power button and volume rockers are on the right side of the device. The camera island design has changed compared to OnePlus 15. The LED flash is also in the camera island. The sides of the OnePlus 16 are rounded. The edges are also curved. The phone is expected to continue featuring a flat display only. OnePlus talked about the OnePlus 16 reccently at the Snapdragon Gaming Technology Showcase in China.

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OnePlus 16 Teaser Drops

The teaser dropped by OnePlus for the OnePlus 16 shows the exact same camera island which appeared on the renders.The only thing we are confused about is the presence of a third sensor. We do believe that there will be a third sensor, and it will be on the right bottom of the camera island. The sensor details are not yet out. But this time, if rumours are to be believed, there will be a 200MP camera sensor as well on the OnePlus 16.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will feature three gaming focused technologies – Wind Chaser Gaming Core, High Refresh Rate, and E-Sports Triple Chip. This will be a major upgrade for the device. The OnePlus 16 design which is circulating online suggests that the device looks very much like the Realme GT 8. OnePlus 16 is likely going to launch in China in October 2026.

OnePlus 16 is supposedly going to launch with a 6.78-inch LTPO OLEED panel with 1.5K resolution, 185Hz refresh rate, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The devic could feature a 9000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip. To stay updated with the tech developments, keep reading TelecomTalk.