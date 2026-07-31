Multimedia giant Sony has launched the all-new 1000X The Collexion Headphones alongside the WF-1000XM6 truly wireless earbuds today in India. The global launch was in May this year as part of the 10th anniversary of Sony’s 1000X series. Sony has introduced major upgrades for audiophiles on both headphones, including improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and AI integration with Google Gemini to assist during calls.
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Key Highlights
Sony launches the 1000X Collection Headphone and Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds in India.
Sony 1000X Collection Headphone is priced at Rs 59,990.
On the connectivity side, you get Bluetooth 6.0 support with SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio codecs. On the battery side, the 1000X Collexion promises 24 hours of battery life with ANC and can last up to 32 hours when turned off.
All-new Sony WF-1000XM6 launched today and is priced at Rs 29,990.
Both the Sony WF-1000XM6 and the 1000X The Collexion headphones go on sale on August 7, 2026. They can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, and selected offline retailers like Sony Centre outlets, Crom, and Reliance Digital stores.
Image Credits: Shevon Salmon, Abhinovv, Alvin
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FAQs
What is the price of the Sony 1000X The Collexion headphones in India?
The Sony 1000X The Collexion headphones are priced at Rs 59,990.
How much do the Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds cost in India?
The Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds are priced at Rs 29,990.
What AI features do the new Sony 1000X Collection Headphone and Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds offer?
Both devices feature Google Gemini integration, AI voice pickup, and background noise reduction to improve call clarity.
When will the Sony 1000X The Collexion and WF-1000XM6 go on sale?
Both the Sony 1000X The Collexion and WF-1000XM6 will be available from August 7, 2026.
Where can buyers purchase the Sony 1000X The Collexion and WF-1000XM6?
They will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Centre, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other authorised retailers.