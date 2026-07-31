Multimedia giant Sony has launched the all-new 1000X The Collexion Headphones alongside the WF-1000XM6 truly wireless earbuds today in India. The global launch was in May this year as part of the 10th anniversary of Sony’s 1000X series. Sony has introduced major upgrades for audiophiles on both headphones, including improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and AI integration with Google Gemini to assist during calls.

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Key Highlights Sony launches the 1000X Collection Headphone and Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds in India.

Sony 1000X Collection Headphone is priced at Rs 59,990.

Sony WF-1000XM6 is priced at Rs 29,990.

Sony makes history by creating one of the first headphones with integrated AI features alongside the hardware upgrades. Here is everything we know so far.

Also Read: Sony LinkBuds Clip Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Sony 1000X The Collexion Headphone – Specification and Features

Sony 1000X The Collexion Headphones are a top-tier model offering Black and Platinum colour options.

It features entirely redesigned earcups and a closed-back over-ear design with slightly wider cushions, promising more comfort for longer listening.

The 1000X Collexion headphones come with dedicated 30mm dynamic drivers made from carbon composite material and a soft-edge structure, which improve overall audio quality out of the box.

The headphones are powered by the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 and a dedicated Processor V3, which help with sound tuning.

To offer the best calling experience, you get 12 microphones on these headphones, along with multi-noise sensor technology, an adaptive optimiser, Ambience Sound mode, and wind noise reduction.

Integrated AI Features

With the Gemini integration, Sony 1000X Collexion Headphones come with an AI-based voice isolation feature that lets the microphone pick up your voice.