Sony LinkBuds Clip Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Sony, a Japanese sound and electronics brand, has launched the LinkBuds Clip in India. These are the company’s new open-ear true wireless sterero (TWS) earphones. Sony has already launched them internationally in North America this year, and has now brought it to India as well. These new earbuds will allow users to hear their surroundings easily. The LinkBuds Clip also come with AI assisted voice processing. There are multiple listening modes, Bluetooth Multipoint support and more. Let’s take a look at everything that is promised to the users with these earbuds.

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Sony LinkBuds Clip Price in India

Sony has launched LinkBuds Clip in India for Rs 18,990. This a super premium price point for an earphone. These earbuds will be available through multiple platforms including Amazon India, Myntra, Flipkart, select Croma Stores, and more. Customers can purchase them in multiple colours including Greige, Black, Green and Lavender.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Specifications in India

Sony LinkBuds Clip come with an open-ear clip-style construction which is designed to avoid covering the ear canal. This allows users to stay aware of the surrounding noise and sounds comfortably. Sony said that these earbuds are designed to be worn for a long time. The bundled fitting cushion helps in improving stability and comfort for different ear shapes.

There is IPX4 rating on the Sony LinkBuds for protecting the earphones from sweat and water splashes. The LinkBuds Clip have 10mm drivers which support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. There is integration of Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine which restores details lost during compressed audio playback. Users can customise the sound profile with a 10-band equaliser through the Sony Sound Connect application. The earbuds also support 360 Reality Audio and a background music effect. There are different sound modes which help you get the best sound experience with these earphones.