OnePlus Pad Go 2, OnePlus Pad Lite Price Go Up in India

OnePlus has now increased the price of OnePlus Pad Go 2 and OnePlus Pad Lite. Both these tablets are affordable segment products. But now, as part of what the brands are doing to protect their margins, the company has announced a price hike. OnePlus Pad Go 2 was launched in December 2025. It is a stylish tablet, and one that comes paired with a pencil and a cover. OnePlus did not use to offer a cover or a pencil with the OnePlus Pad Go. But with the second generation tablet, it is available for the users.

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OnePlus Pad Go 2, OnePlus Pad Lite Price in India

OnePlus Pad Go 2 starts in India at Rs 29,999 after the price hike with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is only Wi-Fi connectivity on this tablet. Then there is also a 256GB variant, with which users get the same amount of RAM, and this is priced at Rs 32,999. There is also a 5G connectivity variant, which comes for Rs 35,999.

OnePlus Pad Lite (Wi-Fi) now costs Rs 19,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a cellular model of this tablet. It is priced at Rs 22,999. There is up to 8GB of RAM and the same onboard of storage as the base variant. OnePlus Pad Go 2 and OnePlus Pad Lite have become expensive because of global shortage of components and rising memory costs. OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a decent tablet for anyone who wants to go for a value tablet experience with a clean software experience.