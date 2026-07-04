OnePlus Ace 7 Tipped to Feature 9000mAh battery

OnePlus Ace 7, a new smartphone in the works by OnePlus for the China market, is tipped to feature a large 9000mAh battery. This smartphone series will be the successor to the OnePlus Ace 6 series which includes the regular Ace 6 and then the Ace 6 Ultra. OnePlus Ace 7 is also expected to come to India, and then it will be rebranded as the OnePlus 16R mostly. We are saying this because OnePlus Ace 6 was rebranded as the OnePlus 15R for India. The Ace 7 is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC (System-on-Chipset). Let’s take a look at the details that are surfacing online now.

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OnePlus Ace 7 Series Specifications Surfacing Online

OnePlus Ace 7 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution and 185Hz refresh rate. This is line with the leaks which came earlier for the upcoming OnePlus 16 and the OnePlus 16R. The device is also expected to pack a 9000mAh battery with support for either 100W or 120W fast-charging.

According to reports online, OnePlus Ace 7 is expected to feature active fan cooling as well. There will be a Pro model as well. The Pro model is expected to come with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, based on Samsung JN5 sensor. This is not finalised yet, the report said.

OnePlus has before packed such a large battery on its phones, so the company knows what it is doing design wise. OnePlus 16R is expected to launch separately now from the OnePlus 16. OnePlus is yet to confirm any of the above details.