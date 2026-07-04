Apple iPhone 18 Pro : Top Features Expected

Apple’s upcoming flagship, the iPhone 18, is just 2 months from launch, and fresh leaks reveal what to expect, especially from the iPhone 18 Pro. Reports suggest that the phone will get a considerable upgrade over the previous 17 Pro, with a new chipset, a larger display, and a larger battery. Here, we cover the latest leaks and top features expected with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro.
The back may keep the same design, inspired by the current iPhone 17 Pro models. However, on the front, Apple is expected to make visible changes to the display.
Apple used the same strategy for its orange iPhones on the 17 Pro models last year.
Apart from the unique color option, Apple is upgrading the iPhone 18 Pro’s specs with the latest A20 Pro SoC, TSMC’s first 2nm processor, offering the best efficiency and power.
To improve connectivity, the iPhone 18 Pro will get a new C2 modem, the third-generation modem after C1 and C1x. The C2 modem, developed by Qualcomm, promises better signal stability and support for advanced Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) satellite communications.
Apple has also improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with the iPhone 18 Pro supporting Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, powered by the N2 chip.
Also Read: iPhone 18 Series to Feature 9GB of RAM, an Upgrade over iPhone 17
Camera and Display
On the camera side, Apple will introduce “Variable aperture,” which lets the user control the aperture, the amount of light passing through the lens to the sensor.
As we mentioned above, the iPhone 18 Pro will see considerable changes on the front, with the display reportedly upgraded to LTPO+ and a smaller Dynamic Island, which will benefit Apple.
The Face ID sensor will be placed beneath the display, and the new LTPO+ display will also provide longer battery life and improved picture quality.
Battery
On the battery side, a recent leak revealed that the iPhone 18 Pro models will have slightly larger batteries. The US iPhone 18 Pro with eSIM will have a 4288mAh battery, while the global model with physical SIM and eSIM will have a 4056mAh battery.
The Apple iPhone Pro Max’s battery will also be upgraded. The eSIM model is said to feature a 5425mAh battery, while the global variant with physical SIM and eSIM is expected to have a 5235mAh battery.
Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro: Should You Wait?
Apple iPhone 18 Pro: Tipped Pricing
Apple iPhone models’ pricing is still under wraps, but recent price increases suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could cost more than previous models.
Although Apple didn’t add the iPhone to its list to increase pricing, iPhone sales are among Apple’s biggest revenue streams. The current iPhone 17 series is priced well and offers a great set of features, making it one of the best-selling phones this year. Apple would not risk increasing prices.
Analysts predict the new iPhone 18 Pro could see a price hike. The base model will start at $1249-$1299, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be priced between $1349-$1399.
In the Indian market, the iPhone 18 Pro’s price is expected to be roughly Rs 1,40,990 to Rs 1,43,990, whereas the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s price is expected to range from Rs 1,40,999 to Rs 1,65,999.
The official launch is not yet confirmed, but according to rumors, Apple is gearing up to launch all iPhone 18 models, including the standard, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, alongside the much-anticipated iPhone Ultra.
Image Credits: Buikem @ambuikem (X)
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FAQs
When is the iPhone 18 Pro expected to launch?
Apple iPhone 18 Pro is speculated to launch alongside the iPhone Ultra, Apple’s first foldable, in September this year. The official launch is not yet confirmed.
What camera upgrades are expected with iPhone 18 Pro?
According to the latest leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a “Variable Aperture,” which will let us adjust the amount of light passing through the lens to the image sensor. This feature is often found in cameras and flagship phones.
How much could the iPhone 18 Pro cost?
With rising memory prices and few hardware changes—such as a variable-aperture camera lens, a bigger battery, an LTPO+ lens, and the A20 Pro chipset in the new iPhone 18 Pro—a slight price hike is expected. Analysts predict the hike to be around $200.
Should you wait for the iPhone 18 Pro?
If you have an older iPhone and are interested in the latest hardware, AI features, and camera enhancements, it may be worth waiting for the iPhone 18 Pro. However, if you need a new phone now, the current iPhone 17 Pro models provide strong features and value. Amid the rising memory costs, iPhone prices may rise in the future.
Will the iPhone 18 Pro have better battery life?
Yes. Rumors suggest Apple will improve battery efficiency with a more power-efficient A20 Pro SoC and a bigger battery.