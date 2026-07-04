Apple iPhone 18 Pro : Top Features Expected

Apple’s upcoming flagship, the iPhone 18, is just 2 months from launch, and fresh leaks reveal what to expect, especially from the iPhone 18 Pro. Reports suggest that the phone will get a considerable upgrade over the previous 17 Pro, with a new chipset, a larger display, and a larger battery. Here, we cover the latest leaks and top features expected with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro.

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Key Highlights Here are the top features expected with the upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro model

Apple is reshaping its iPhone Pro lineup by upgrading the 18 Pro model with a new camera and processor.

With memory prices rising, analysts say the iPhone 18 Pro could launch at a $200 higher price.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: What Are the Top Features Expected?

According to reports, Apple is working on a new, exclusive “Dark Cherry” color option for the iPhone 18 Pro and will retain aluminum framing rather than titanium, which was usually reserved for the Pro models.

The back may keep the same design, inspired by the current iPhone 17 Pro models. However, on the front, Apple is expected to make visible changes to the display.

Also Read: Apple May be Unhappy with Tata as iPhone 18 Pro Leaks

Color and Chipset

According to reports, Apple is working on a new, exclusive “Dark Cherry” color option for the iPhone 18 Pro and will retain aluminum framing rather than titanium, which was usually reserved for the Pro models.

Apple used the same strategy for its orange iPhones on the 17 Pro models last year.