iPhone 18 Pro in Dark Cherry Wine Finish in the Works: Report

Apple will soon launch the new iPhone 18 Pro globally. It is expected to arrive somewhere in September 2026. The iPhone 18 Pro is reportedly in works in a Dark Cherry Wine finish. This will be a unqiue colour for an iPhone. Apple has never launched an iPhone in this colour. However, this is just from the rumour mill, and does not really confirm anything officially. There are rumours around iPhones all the time, including the colours. We don’t know whether Apple will launch this colour or not, but we sure do hope so. It looks premium and definitely would be a status and style statement for the consumers.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 Pro models feature the A19 Pro chip, which is powerful and brings out great results for the users. The A20 Pro is expected to be more powerful, yet more efficient, and is also expected to handle the AI (artificial intelligence) workloads smoothly.

For the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple launched the Cosmic Orange colour which became the identity of the iPhone 17 models. There is no other iPhone in any series which sports this colour. We expect Apple to launch one signature colour for the iPhone 18 Pro models as well. For the regular iPhone 18 devices, there isn’t much in the market right now.

This is because the iPhone 18 is expected to launch somewhere in 2028. Apple is reportedly going to delay the release of the vanilla iPhone 18 because the company wants to combat the rising memory costs and thus wants the iPhone 18 to not get expensive suddenly. Tim Cook recently confirmed that Apple will eventually have to raise the price of iPhones and the Mac products because the components are getting more expensive with time. Along with this, Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone Ultra, which is likely the company’s first foldable device in the history.