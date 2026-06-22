Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Replacement is SUPER Cheap

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been available in the market for some time. It has been the top phone from Samsung for some time now. The devices are circulating the market, and thus, they would warrant a repair when damanged. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s battery costs are super cheap though. The S26 Ultra has several parts, the cheapest would be battery if you need to get that replaced. What this does is that when the battery of your phone goes down in quality, you can just get it replaced for a small cost. Let’s take a look at the cost.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Cost of Parts

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra battery replacement cost is Rs 3,030. This is a very small cost given the actual price of the phone. Further, the battery does not need to be replaced for a very long time. Here’s the cost breakdown of other parts of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra:

Main Screen – Rs 16,010

Frame/Body Cost – Rs 4,660

Back Glass/Cover Replacement for S26 Ultra – Rs 3,100

Motherboard – 256GB for Rs 44,640, 512GB for Rs 46,670, and 1TB for Rs 53,850

Battery – Rs 3,030

The camera sensor replacement costs are not mentioned. Note that these are the official replacement costs from Samsung itself. So if you go any of the Samsung repair centers, then this is how much it should cost you. There could be service charge added as well. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the top of the line phone from Samsung, and these repair costs seem fair. The motherboard is the most expensive part of the S26 Ultra, as it is with any of the phones. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available on different platforms in India, including Amazon India, Samsung’s own website, and retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and more. Note that you also get a one year warranty with the device.