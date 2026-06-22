Apple iPhone 18 Release Could Challenge Android Rivals

As we get close to seeing all new iPhone 18 Pro models this year, we have rumors floating around that the Cupertino giant might be considering launching it on September 9; however, this might end up with its Android competitors shelving their flagships prior to the September launch.

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Key Highlights Apple iPhone 18 might launch on September 9 this year, creating no space for Android smartphone makers.

Google’s Pixel series is set to launch in August, leaving a month gap for the users to decide to wait for Apple or go for a new Pixel phone, whereas Samsung might launch its Fold series in July.

With Apple's iPhone foldable expected to launch this year, Samsung might feel squeezed by the competition.

It will be a risky move for smartphone makers to launch their flagship alongside with Apple’s flagship, so now the launch timelines are rescheduled to give space for consumers to try and buy their phones first. Here is everything we know so far.

Also Read: Apple India to Invest Rs 100 Crore for Renewable Energy

iPhone 18 Could Be Apple’s Biggest Threat to Android Flagships Yet

As per the latest reports, the Cupertino giant is planning to launch its new flagships, including the iPhone 18. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 9, and after the launch, the phone will go on sale after 10 days, which is on September 19.

Apple’s iPhones are no doubt among the most anticipated phones every year, and just like the previous year, the iPhone 17’s success, the Cupertino giant is expecting to dominate this year’s market with their iPhone 18 models too.