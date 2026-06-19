Samsung Teases Galaxy M47 5g “Next Level Monster” in India

Samsung India is gearing up to launch its next mid-range beasts, the Galaxy M47 5G for India. The Korean giant shared an official teaser giving a glimpse of the phone. The Galaxy M47 5G appears in a new maroon-like colour, and Samsung has tagged it as “next level monster” with a “coming soon” message.

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Key Highlights Samsung India teases its upcoming mid-range beasts, the Galaxy M47 5G, in its new maroon-like colour.

The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset instead of Samsung’s Exynos SoC.

On the design side, we will see a similar trio-housed camera inspired by the Galaxy 26 model.

All the other details about the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G still stay under wraps. However, the phone has been under work for the past few months, and while going through its certification process, we got some inside leaks about the specs. Let’s take a look at it.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy XR Pre-Order Hits UK – India Launch Next?

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Officially Teased in India

Samsung India announces its new mid-range beasts, the Galaxy M47 5G, with a tagline of “next level monster,” hinting at the upcoming midrange beasts to offer high performance and a bigger battery.

Apart from the tagline, the Korean giant also shared a first-look glimpse into the phone, showing a deep crimson/maroon colour with matte finish on the back, and possibly, we might see similarly housed cameras, inspired by the Galaxy S26 models.

This does make the Galaxy M57 5G among the very few models available in the market with this colour.