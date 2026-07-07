Jio vs Vodafone Idea Rs 189 Plan: Whose is Better

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, offers a Rs 189 plan to the consumers. The same is offered to the Vodafone Idea (Vi) customers. The Rs 189 plan is very affordable for the consumers. It is cheap because it offers less data to the customers. The Rs 189 plan is the entry-level plan from Jio customers. However, for Vodafone Idea users, there is also a cheaper Rs 179 plan. These plans offer service validity to the users. We are here to determine, if you had to choose one, which one should you choose. So let’s take a look at the benefits of these plans for that.

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Reliance Jio Rs 189 Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 189 plan offers 2GB of data, and unlimited voice calling, along with 300 SMS. The service validity of this plan is 28 days. The internet speed comes down to 64 Kbps after the consumption of fair usage policy (FUP) data. The additional benefits of this plan include JioTV and JioAICloud.

Vodafone Idea Rs 189 Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea offers its Rs 189 plan with 1GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. The service validity of this plan is 26 days. Post the consumption of FUP data, the speed with this plan also comes down to 64 Kbps.

Whose Plan is Better? Jio or Vodafone Idea

Both plans look decent and almost similar. The Jio plan, however, has better benefits. You get more data, along with more service validity. With Vi, you get 1GB of FUP data, but with Jio, it is 2GB. With Jio, you get 28 days of service validity, but with Vi, it is 2 days less, of 26 days. Thus, from an economics or value standpoint, Jio is offering a better plan to the users here. At the end of the day, Jio also has better 4G network service and coverage as per TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report.