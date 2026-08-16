Vodafone Idea Combo Validity Plans in August 2026: Full List and Benefits

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), offers a range of Combo Validity plans starting at Rs 98. Some plans also include OTT benefits, allowing users to enjoy additional entertainment content. This article documents Vi’s prepaid Combo Validity and service plans, their key benefits, validity, effective per-day cost, and availability across different telecom circles.

Not everyone needs a daily data plan or can afford higher-denomination plans. For such users, Indian telecom operators offer prepaid service plans with unlimited voice calling or limited talk time, SMS, and limited or fixed high-speed data benefits. Users who do not need or cannot afford large data allowances can recharge with these plans, which offer service validity and provide essential connectivity for voice calls, SMS, basic banking, service activations and messaging. However, users who want daily data or unlimited 5G/4G benefits can opt for higher-value plans that offer daily data allowances and other benefits.

Vi Prepaid Combo Validity or Service Plans

For users with such requirements, Vi offers a range of prepaid packs called Combo Validity or service plans. These plans allow users to continue using outgoing and incoming services. Some plans also include additional benefits such as OTT or entertainment subscriptions. If you are looking for such plans from Vi, listed below are all the Combo Validity or service plans offered by the telecom operator as of this writing.

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Vi Prepaid Combo Validity or Service Plans for Prepaid Users

1. Vi Rs 98 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan / Voice and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 200MB total data. No outgoing SMS (standard tariff applies for SMS to 1900). Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 15 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.53

Available Circles: Assam, North East, Odisha

1.a Vi Rs 98 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan / Voice and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 200MB total data. No outgoing SMS (standard tariff applies for SMS to 1900). Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 10 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.80

Available Circles: Bihar

2. Vi Rs 99 Plan

Plan Type: Talktime / Limited Validity Plan

Core Benefits: Rs 99 Limited validity talktime, calls at 2.5p/sec, 200MB data, and No Outgoing SMS (standard tariff applies for SMS to 1900).

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.54

Available Circles: Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

3. Vi Rs 107 Plan

Plan Type: Talktime / Limited Validity Plan

Core Benefits: Rs 107 Limited validity talktime, calls at 2.5p/sec, 200MB data, and No Outgoing SMS (standard tariff for SMS to 1900).

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.57

Available Circles: Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

4. Vi Rs 111 Plan

Plan Type: Talktime / Limited Validity Plan

Core Benefits: Rs 111 Limited validity talktime, calls at 2.5p/sec, 200MB data, and No Outgoing SMS (standard tariff for SMS to 1900).

Validity: 1 Month

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.70 (approx. based on 30 days)

Available Circles: Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

Reference: Jio Renames JioBharat Phone Plans as 4G Feature Phone Plans

5. Vi Rs 140 Plan

Plan Type: Special Offer / Feature Phone Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls. (Recharge available only on select eligible HMD/Nokia feature phones for prepaid users onboarded on Vi-HMD Super Saver Offer).

Validity: 15 Days

Benefit Details: Any Rs 140 Recharge attempts by non-eligible users will not be successful.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.33

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

6. Vi Rs 149 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB total data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Re 1 local and Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.32

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

7. Vi Rs 155 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.2GB total data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Re 1 local and Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.54

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

7.a Vi Rs 155 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan / Voice and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB total data. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. (Note: No SMS included).

Validity: 20 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.75

Available Circles: Bihar

8. Vi Rs 179 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB total data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Re 1 for local and Re 1.5 for STD per SMS.

Validity: 24 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Vi Movies & TV access included to download the Vi Movies & TV app on your mobile device and SmartTV and stream latest Bollywood Movies, TV Shows, Live News and more.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.46

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

8.a Vi Rs 179 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5 GB data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Download Vi Movies & TV app on your mobile device and SmartTV. Stream latest Bollywood Movies, TV Shows, Live News & more.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.39

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

9. Vi Rs 189 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB total data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Re 1 for local and Re 1.5 for STD per SMS.

Validity: 26 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.27

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

9.a Vi Rs 189 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 2GB data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.75

Available Circles: Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

10. Vi Rs 199 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 2GB total data, and 300 SMS. Post quota data completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post SMS quota charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Vi Movies & TV access included to download the Vi Movies & TV App on your TV and mobile and stream latest bollywood movies, TV shows, LIVE news and more.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.11

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

10.a Vi Rs 199 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 3GB total data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Vi Movies & TV access included to download Vi Movies & TV App on your TV and Mobile and stream latest bollywood movies, TV shows, LIVE news and more.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.11

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

11. Vi Rs 209 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan with Callertunes, Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 2GB total data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Re 1 for local and Re 1.5 for STD per SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Get Unlimited Callertunes for 28 days.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.46

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

11.a Vi Rs 209 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan with Callertunes, Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 3GB data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Get Unlimited Callertunes for 28 days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.46

Available Circles: Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

12. Vi Rs 218 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 3GB total data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Re 1 for local and Re 1.5 for STD per SMS.

Validity: 1 Month

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.27 (approx. based on 30 days)

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

13. Vi Rs 224 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan / Voice and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 4GB total data. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. (Note: No SMS included).

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.47

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

14. Vi Rs 229 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 2GB total data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Re 1 local and Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Get 28 Days access to JioHotstar Mobile and enjoy online streaming of exclusive TV shows, serials and live sports.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.18

Available Circles: Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

15. Vi Rs 232 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan / Voice and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 4GB total data. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. (Note: No SMS included).

Validity: 1 Month

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.73 (approx. based on 30 days)

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

16. Vi Rs 234 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan / Voice and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 4GB total data, and Rs 7.47 talktime. NO OUTGOING SMS (standard tariff applies for SMS to 1900).

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.80

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

17. Vi Rs 239 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan with JioHotstar, Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 2GB total data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Re 1 for local and Re 1.5 for STD per SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Get 28 Days access to JioHotstar Mobile to enjoy online streaming of exclusive TV shows, serials and live sports.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.54

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

18. Vi Rs 242 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan / Voice and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 4GB total data, and Rs 7.47 talktime. NO OUTGOING SMS (standard tariff applies for SMS to 1900).

Validity: 1 Month

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.07 (approx. based on 30 days)

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

19. Vi Rs 250 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 2GB total data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Spotify Premium for 28 days with this pack; claim your subscription after the recharge from Vi App.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.93

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

20. Vi Rs 279 Plan

Plan Type: Talktime / Limited Validity Plan

Core Benefits: Rs 279 Limited validity talktime, calls at 2.5p/sec, and 500MB data.

Validity: 90 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.10

Available Circles: Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East

21. Vi Rs 289 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 2GB total data, and 600 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Re 1 local and Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 56 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.16

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

22. Vi Rs 325 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 10GB total data, and 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.61

Available Circles: Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

23. Vi Rs 339 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 4GB total data, and 600 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 48 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.06

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

24. Vi Rs 345 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 25GB total data, and 100 SMS/Day. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.50

Available Circles: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

25. Vi Rs 369 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 4GB total data, and 600 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Re 1 for local and Re 1.5 for STD per SMS.

Validity: 56 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.59

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

25.a Vi Rs 369 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 6GB total data, and 600 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Re 1 local and Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 56 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.59

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

26. Vi Rs 429 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 3GB total data, and 600 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Re 1 local and Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 84 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.11

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

27. Vi Rs 470 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan / Voice and SMS Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local and Re 1.5 STD per SMS. (Note: No data included).

Validity: 84 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.60

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

28. Vi Rs 489 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 6GB total data, and 1000 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 78 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.27

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

29. Vi Rs 548 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 7GB total data, and 1000 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 84 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Vi Movies & TV access included to download the Vi Movies & TV app on your mobile device and SmartTV and stream latest Bollywood Movies, TV Shows, Live News and more.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.52

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

29.a Vi Rs 548 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 10GB total data, and 1000 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 84 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Vi Movies & TV access included to download the Vi Movies & TV app on your mobile device and SmartTV and stream latest Bollywood Movies, TV Shows, Live News and more.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.52

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha

30. Vi Rs 625 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 50GB total data, and 100 SMS/Day. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 60 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.42

Available Circles: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

31. Vi Rs 675 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 5GB/Month data, and SMS charges Re 1 local Re 1.5 STD per SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 90 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.50

Available Circle: Rajasthan

32. Vi Rs 1149 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 15GB total data, and 1800 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 180 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.38

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

32.a Vi Rs 1149 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 20GB total data, and 1800 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 180 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.38

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

33. Vi Rs 1770 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan / Voice and SMS Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 3600 SMS. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local and Re 1.5 STD per SMS. (Note: No data included).

Validity: 365 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.85

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

34. Vi Rs 1849 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan / Voice and SMS Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 3600 SMS. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local and Re 1.5 STD per SMS. (Note: No data included).

Validity: 365 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.07

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

35. Vi Rs 2249 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 30GB total data, and 3600 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 365 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.16

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

35.a. Vi Rs 2249 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 40GB total data, and 3600 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 365 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.16

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha.

Conclusion

Overall, Vi offers around 35 Combo Validity and service plans as open-market offerings to cater to users with different calling, data, and SMS requirements. The plans start at Rs 98 and extend to higher-value annual options, with benefits varying significantly by telecom circle. While some plans focus primarily on voice calling with limited data or SMS, others offer larger data allowances and additional benefits such as Vi Movies & TV, JioHotstar, Spotify Premium, or callertunes.

For users who do not require a daily data plan, these Combo Validity packs can provide a more suitable and affordable way to stay connected. However, as plan availability, pricing, and benefits may vary across telecom circles and from one number to another, users are advised to check the applicable details for their Vi number before recharging.

Also in Vi 2026 Plan Series:

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With 1GB Daily Data in August 2026 Detailed

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 1,750 Prepaid Plan with 150 Days Validity, Unlimited Data

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 3050 Unlimited Plan Offering 290 Days Validity in Select Circles

Vodafone Idea Launches Prepaid Packs With Spotify Premium Benefit

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 249 Smart Recharge for Prepaid Users in Tamil Nadu