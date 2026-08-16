Vodafone Idea Combo Validity Plans in August 2026: Full List and Benefits

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), offers a range of Combo Validity plans starting at Rs 98. Some plans also include OTT benefits, allowing users to enjoy additional entertainment content. This article documents Vi’s prepaid Combo Validity and service plans, their key benefits, validity, effective per-day cost, and availability across different telecom circles.

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Key Highlights

  • Vi's listed Combo Validity and service plans start at Rs 98, with benefits varying by telecom circle.
  • Depending on the recharge, validity ranges from 10 days to 365 days.
  • The plans include options with unlimited voice calls, limited talk time, fixed data allowances and plans with no data benefits.
  • Some recharges bundle entertainment benefits, including Vi Movies & TV, JioHotstar and Spotify Premium.
  • The same recharge denomination can have different benefits or validity in different telecom circles. For example, the Rs 98 and Rs 155 plans have different validity and/or benefits in Bihar compared with several other circles.

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What Are Prepaid Combo Validity or Service Plans?

Not everyone needs a daily data plan or can afford higher-denomination plans. For such users, Indian telecom operators offer prepaid service plans with unlimited voice calling or limited talk time, SMS, and limited or fixed high-speed data benefits. Users who do not need or cannot afford large data allowances can recharge with these plans, which offer service validity and provide essential connectivity for voice calls, SMS, basic banking, service activations and messaging. However, users who want daily data or unlimited 5G/4G benefits can opt for higher-value plans that offer daily data allowances and other benefits.