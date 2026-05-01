Reliance Jio has removed JioPhone and Jio Phone Prima plans, and has renamed JioBharat Phone plans to “4G Feature Phone Plans” and JioPhone data add-ons to “4G Feature Phone Add-ons.” There has been no official communication, but the changes are now reflected on Jio’s website. We believe this follows reports that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed Reliance Jio—the country’s largest telecom operator by market share—to discontinue certain tariff practices flagged as lacking transparency and being discriminatory.

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Also Read: TRAI Pulls Up Reliance Jio Over Tariff Practices, Sets April 14 Deadline for Compliance

TRAI’s Directives to Jio

According to earlier reports from April 2026, TRAI reportedly issued directives to Jio to restructure its device-specific tariff plans—currently limited to JioBharat and JioPhone users—and make them available to users of all devices. It appears that the recent changes have been made in response to these directives, as indicated by the new naming: “4G Feature Phone Plan” and “4G Feature Phone Add-on.”

Let’s now take a look at the 4G Feature Phone Plans and 4G Feature Phone Add-ons available to users as of May 1, 2026.

Jio 4G Feature Phone Plans

1. Jio Rs 123 – 4G Feature Phone Plan

Plan Type: 4G Feature Phone Plan (previously JioBharat Phone Plan)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 0.5 GB/day (14 GB), along with 300 SMS. After the high-speed data quota, unlimited data at 64 Kbps.

Validity: 28 days

Subscriptions and Benefits: JioSaavn, JioTV,

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.40

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