Jio Rs 199 New Recharge Plan has 1.5GB of Daily Data

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator has a new recharge plan for users for Rs 199. The Rs 199 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data. This is a good offering for people given most users are satiated with 1.5GB in a day. But the only downside to this plan would be that there is no 5G data available for the users. Jio only offers 5G to consumers who are recharging with 2GB daily data plans or more. The same is the case with Airtel. However, let’s shift our focus back to the Rs 199 recharge plan right now.

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Jio offers this plan to every customer in every telecom circle of the country. The thing with 1.5GB daily data plans is that they not only fit most consumers daily data consumption pattern, but they also cost nominal and fit the budget of maximum Indians. Post the tariff hikes, users are not really getting a lot of affordable options from the brands. The Rs 199 plan with 1.5GB of daily data looks like a cheap offering, but is it? Let’s find out.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 Plan Details

Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, and offers 100 SMS/day. There’s unlimited voice calling bundled as well. The additonal benefits are JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions. However, there’s no Google Gemini AI Pro subscription or free access to JioHotstar Mobile plan with this recharge offering from Jio.

The service validity of the Rs 199 recharge from Jio is just 18 days. This is not a lot of days. It is well under 3 weeks and thus while it looks cheap, it really isn’t. Let’s take the daily cost of the plan and the cost of average data.

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