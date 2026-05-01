Vodafone Idea Adds a New Layer to Prepaid Plans with Unlimited Data Add-ons

Highlights
- Vodafone Idea launched Rs 55 and Rs 105 unlimited add-on data packs
- Both packs offer 28 days validity but no service validity
- Available only for users with active unlimited prepaid plans
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has added a new layer to its prepaid portfolio with the introduction of unlimited data add-on packs for users already on active plans. Instead of pushing customers toward higher-priced recharges, the telco is now offering a more flexible route—allowing subscribers to extend their data usage within the same validity cycle. These packs do not come with service validity and are designed purely as supplementary options, signalling a shift towards more modular and usage-driven prepaid offerings.
These add-on packs are not standalone recharges users must already have an active unlimited prepaid plan to use them. Once activated, the packs provide additional data access for 28 days Since there is no service validity included, users cannot rely on these packs alone to keep their number active. Instead, they act as a supplementary layer for data consumption.
This structure makes them particularly useful for users who exhaust their daily data quota before the end of the day and need additional high-speed access without switching to a higher-priced base plan.
What the New Packs Offer
Vodafone Idea has launched two new add-on packs:
Vodafone Idea Rs 55 Data Pack
Unlimited data
28 days validity
Available for users on select Hero plans depending on the circle
No service validity included
Vodafone Idea Rs 105 Data Pack
Unlimited data
28 days validity
Available on select prepaid plans such as Rs 299, Rs 340, Rs 479, Rs 719 and others depending on the telecom circle
No service validity included