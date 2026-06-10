Vodafone Idea 5G Comes to Bhopal

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has launched 5G in Bhopal. This was just announced by the telecom company. Bhopal has become the third city in the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MP & CG) circle to get 5G from Vi. Just a few days back, TelecomTalk reported that Vodafone Idea’s 5G has still not penetrated Chhattisgarh. This remains to be the case. Apart from Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior are two more cities in Madhya Pradesh which now have Vi’s 5G networks.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea has launched 5G services in Bhopal, making it the third city in the MP & CG telecom circle to receive Vi 5G.

Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior already have Vi's 5G network, while Chhattisgarh is still awaiting rollout.

The company is prioritising high-data-consumption markets and locations with strong business, student, and commercial activity.

Vi has deployed energy-efficient infrastructure and AI-powered Self-Optimising Network (SON) technology to improve network performance.

The 5G expansion is expected to help Vodafone Idea attract premium users and improve its ARPU (Average Revenue Per User).

According to insiders, Vi’s planning to launch 5G in Chhattisgarh soon as well. The telco said in a release that it is currently prioritising high-data consumption centers of India to launch 5G. Bhopal, being the capital of Madhya Pradesh is at the center for consumers who have a high-paying capacity. Plenty of students and businesses in the area will now be able to enjoy Vi’s 5G.

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