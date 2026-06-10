Reliance to Build a 168MW Data Center for Meta in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of the largest Indian conglomerates, has teamed up with Meta to build a new data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The new data center will be built by Reliance, and Meta will lease it from the Indian company. This will be a 168MW capacity data center, and it will be used to handle high-performance AI compute. In a release, Reliance Industries mentioned that this project will take two years to complete. There will also be an option for Meta to scale the capacity if required.

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Key Highlights Reliance Industries Limited and Meta have partnered to build a 168MW AI-focused data center in Jamnagar.

The facility will be Meta's first built-to-suit data center in India, with Reliance handling design, construction, and operations.

The project is expected to be completed within two years and includes provisions for future capacity expansion.

The data center will support high-performance AI computing and strengthen India's position as a global AI infrastructure hub.

Jamnagar was chosen due to access to renewable energy, water resources, submarine cable landing stations, and Reliance Jio's extensive fiber network.

This will be the first built-to-suit data center in India for Meta. The development positions India as a global hub for AI infrastructure. Meta leasing capacity from Reliance shows a deepening relationship between the two companies which have in the past worked together in various capacities. Reliance Industries is already positioning itself as one of the largest data centers players in India, and have huge projects lined up in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

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