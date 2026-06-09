Infinix Smart 20 4G Launched for Rs 12,499 in India

Infinix Smart 20 4G was officially launched in India with multiple colour options, memory configurations, and will be going on Sale via Flipkart on 12th of June. The phone is launched as the successor model of the current Smart 10 variant, offering fewer upgrades in the spec sheet.

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Key Highlights Infinix Smart 20 4G launched in India.

Priced at Rs. 12,499 comes with a 120Hz faster refresh rate, a bigger battery housed inside a 7.7mm body.

The phone will go on sale on the 12th of June 2026 on Flipkart, and you can also buy it through the official Infinix website as well.

The phone offers a faster refresh rate display supported by faster RAM, a bigger battery, all of which is housed within an Ultra Slim 7.7mm body. Here is all you need to know.

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Infinix Smart 20 4G Launched in India – Sneak Peek into the Specifications and Features

The new budget phone is launched, focusing on users looking for value for a pocket-friendly price tag. You get a 120Hz 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel on the front supporting up to 1576 x 720 pixels output.

The display can get bright up to 700 nits and also features a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s MediaTel Helio G81 Ultimate Processor, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can be extended by adding 4GB from storage space.

On the storage side, the phone gets up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage can be expended upto 2TB through a dedicated SD card slot.

The phone’s design has been inspired by the Infinix Note 60 Pro, where on the rear end, we get a duo-housed camera setup with an 8MP primary sensor and an 8MP selfie shooter housed within a punch hole in the center of the phone.