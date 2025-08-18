Infinix Hot 60i 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Infinix has launched a new smartphone called Hot 60i 5G in India. This is a new afforadble 5G phone in the market. Lately, many brands have launched affordable 5G phones. People are refreshing their devcies, and with new 5G phone options available in the market, they will likely go for them. This will also make the telecom operators in India very happy. The Infinix Hote 60i 5G is priced under Rs 10,000, and features a large battery along with a large display. Let's take a look at the complete list of specifications, but before that, let's dive into the price of the phone.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Price in India

Infinix Hot 60i 5G will come in India in a single memory variant:

4GB + 128GB = Rs 9,299

This phone will be available for customers for as low as Rs 8,999 with bank offers. The first sale of the device will start from August 21, 2025. The phone is available in four colour options - Monsoon Green, Plum Red, Sleek Black, and Shadow Blue.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Specifications in India

Infinix Hot 60i 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display and a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone has IP64 rating and TUV certification for five years for a lag-free experience. The peak brightness supported by the phone is 670nits, and there's further support for 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch-sampling rate, and a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The phone's memory can be further expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card. The device will run on custom XOS 5.1 based on Android 15 out of the box.

The phonej has AI features such as Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, AI Summarisation, AI Eraser, AI Writing Assistant, and AI Wallpaper Generator. The phone has a 50MP rear camera at the rear and a 5MP selfie sensor at the front. There's a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.