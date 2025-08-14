Vivo V60 5G: Three Things that Make the Phone Unique

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Vivo V60 5G has launched in India.
  • The launch took place on Tuesday earlier this week (August 12, 2025).
  • Vivo has ensured that three things stand out about this phone in the price range.

Vivo V60 5G has launched in India. The launch took place on Tuesday earlier this week (August 12, 2025). Vivo has ensured that three things stand out about this phone in the price range. The Vivo V60 5G starts in India at Rs 36,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. There are more memory variants at a higher price. There's a 10% instant discount as well on the phone. The Vivo V60 5G has been made with a special focus on camera and the slimness of the phone. Here are the three things that we are talking about.




Vivo V60 5G Camera

Vivo V60 5G has a ZEISS tuned camera setup, and ZEISS shooting modes. The camera is a special focus on this phone. At this price range, you are getting a 50MP 10x Telephoto sensor. This time, Vivo has included 85mm and 100mm telephoto shooting modes (multifocal portraits). There's support for 3x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom.

Apart from the telephoto, there's a 50MP ZEISS OIS primary camera, and an 8MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle camera. The device further gets a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera.

Vivo V60 5G Battery

Vivo V60 5G houses a 6500mAh battery. This is a huge battery capacity, and will deliver a long performance. The battery will charge at 90W, which is pretty quick. Under the hood, there's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 which will also ensure that your phone can deliver a decent experience. The display is FHD+ in resolution, and thus, won't consume as much battery either.

Vivo V60 5G Design

The Vivo V60 5G is super slim. At least for housing a large battery of 6500mAh, it is slim. Not just slim, for this exact battery capacity, the Vivo V60 5G is the slimmest on the block. The Gold and Gray colour variants are super aesthetic and have a premium look.

Apart from this, there's support for Wedding vLog, which will allow users to record and edit videos on the go.

