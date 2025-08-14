POCO M7 Plus 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

The POCO M7 Plus 5G weighs just 217 grams and comes with IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. The device features a 6.9-inch FHD+ LCD panel with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 850nits of peak brightness.

Highlights

  • POCO has just launched a new smartphone in India called the POCO M7 Plus 5G.
  • This is an affordable 5G phone with a super high-refresh rate support display.
  • The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series chip, and it comes with a massive battery.

poco m7 plus 5g price and specs

POCO has just launched a new smartphone in India called the POCO M7 Plus 5G. This is an affordable 5G phone with a super high-refresh rate support display. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series chip, and it comes with a massive battery. The POCO M7 Plus 5G joins the POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO M7 5G which have already launched. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the device.




POCO M7 Plus 5G Price in India

POCO M7 Plus 5G will be available in India in two memory variants:

  • 6GB+128GB = Rs 13,999
  • 8GB+128GB = Rs 14,999

The device will be available in the following colour options - Aqua Blue, Chrome Silver, and Cosmic Black. The phone will go on sale from August 19, 2025 via Flipkart. The launch offers include Rs 1,000 instant bank discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000.

POCO M7 Plus 5G Specifications in India

The POCO M7 Plus 5G weighs just 217 grams and comes with IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. The device features a 6.9-inch FHD+ LCD panel with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 850nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RMA and 6GB of additional virtual RAM. The storage is up to 128GB (UFS 2.2) and can be expanded with a microSD card. The device packs a 7000mah battery with support for 33W fast-charging and 18W reverse charging.

The POCO M7 Plus 5G runs on Android 15 based HyperOS and will get two major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP front sensor for selfies and video calling.

