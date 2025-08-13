OnePlus to Make Premium Tablets Locally in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OnePlus said that it is partnering with Bhagwati Products Ltd for manufacturing its tablets locally. In 2025, OnePlus has launched two tablets in India including the OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite.

Highlights

  All the companies in the world want to set up manufacturing in India, not just to take the advantage of incentives, but also because the Indian market is the next big thing.
  OnePlus is now making premium tablets within India.
  The move was announced recently. OnePlus said that it is partnering with Bhagwati Products Ltd for manufacturing its tablets locally.

All the companies in the world want to set up manufacturing in India, not just to take the advantage of incentives, but also because the Indian market is the next big thing. OnePlus is now making premium tablets within India. The move was announced recently. OnePlus said that it is partnering with Bhagwati Products Ltd for manufacturing its tablets locally. In 2025, OnePlus has launched two tablets in India including the OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite.




This move also aligns with the Project Starlight, under which OnePlus has planned massive investments in India. As part of these efforts, OnePlus is ramping up its local manufacturing operations. In addition to producing smartphones in India, the company has now started manufacturing its tablet products at M/s BPL’s flagship facility based in Greater Noida.

Robin Liu, CEO, OnePlus India, said, "The collaboration with BPL marks a strategic milestone in our India journey towards deepening our manufacturing capabilities and expanding our connected ecosystem. By localizing tablet production, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to India, but also creating meaningful value for our user community. This partnership reflects our long-term vision to innovate for India, invest in India, and grow with India."

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

