BSNL 4G: 93,450 Towers Deployed, Here's Everything

BSNL will deploy more 4G sites after 1 lakh sites milestone is achieved. The state-run telecom company will also start upgrading its network to 5G using homegrown telecom equipment, as previously confirmed by the government officials.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has now deployed 93,450 4G towers across India.
  • This was confirmed by the union telecom minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia.
  • IMC 2025 will take place between October 8 to October 11, 2025.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has now deployed 93,450 4G towers across India. This was confirmed by the union telecom minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia. At the curtainraiser event to unveil the theme of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 in Delhi, Scindia said that there's still a long way to go for BSNL, but things are on track now. IMC 2025 will take place between October 8 to October 11, 2025. This brings BSNL super close to its goal of deploying 1 lakh 4G sites.




BSNL will deploy more 4G sites after 1 lakh sites milestone is achieved. The state-run telecom company will also start upgrading its network to 5G using homegrown telecom equipment, as previously confirmed by the government officials.

Very recently, TCS was given an order from BSNL for deploying 18,685 more sites. These are likely the sites beyond the initial order of 1 lakh sites. TCS is providing BSNL with the homegrown telecom stack and acting as the systems integrator (SI). Further, it will be on TCS to maintain and service the sites for several years.

Scindia said, "We have C-DoT as a public sector firm, BSNL as a government company, Tejas Networks as a private sector company, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as a system integrator. All four came together, and in 22 months, produced the first domestic stack."

BSNL still has the opportunity to corner some market share its way with the rollout of 4G. But the services need to be at par with what the private telecom operators are offering to the consumers. The upcoming IMC 2025 will be pretty interesting to witness as the telecom operators along with the tech providers will showcase new technologies and use cases that will power the future of connectivity.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

