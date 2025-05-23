Reliance Jio Launches 5 New Gaming Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs 48

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has launched five new prepaid plans for gaming. These gaming plans will bundle a free access to JioGames Cloud. Note that JioGames Cloud is Reliance Jio's cloud gaming service which allows users to play premium games across PC, Jio STB, and smartphone. Cloud gaming is not a new thing, and Jio is definitely trying to bank on the cloud gaming market of India be expanding its extremely fast 5G and fiber services throughout. Now, there are five prepaid plans from Jio that will offer users free subscription to JioGames Cloud. With the JioGames Cloud platform, users can play the game without having the need to download it on their device. The usual charge of JioGames Cloud is 398 for the Pro Pass and this comes for 28 days only. Let's take a look at these plans.









Reliance Jio JioGames Cloud Plans Listed and Explained

Reliance Jio now has a new gaming category in the prepaid plans section. Note that the benefit of JioGames Cloud isn't bundled with postpaid plans as of now, nor is the benefit available for broadband users.

Reliance Jio Rs 48 Prepaid Plan: The Rs 49 prepaid plan comes with 10MB of data, and offers 3 days of access to JioGames Cloud. The service validity of the plan is also 3 days only. (Note that this is a data voucher and would require a base prepaid plan to be active to be used.)

Reliance Jio Rs 98 Prepaid Plan: The Rs 98 prepaid plan comes with 7 days of service validity, and offers seven days of JioGames Cloud along with 10MB of data. (Note that this is a data voucher and would require a base prepaid plan to be active to be used.)

Reliance Jio Rs 298 Prepaid Plan: The Rs 298 prepaid plan from Jio comes with 28 days of service validity and offers 3GB of data. The JioGames Cloud subscription is offered for 28 days with this plan. (Note that this is a data voucher and would require a base prepaid plan to be active to be used.)

Reliance Jio Rs 495 Prepaid Plan: The Rs 495 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with 28 days of service validity. The benefits of this plan include 1.5GB of daily data + 5GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits of this plan are JioGames Cloud for 28 days, free JioHotstar Mobile subscription under the JioUnlimited offer, FanCode subscription for 28 days, and JioTV, JioAICloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 545 Prepaid Plan: Reliance Jio's Rs 545 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity as well. This plan bundles 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There's also 5GB of bonus data bundled. The plan offers free JioHotstar Mobile subscription under the JioUnlimited offer, FanCode for 28 days, JioGames Cloud for 28 days, and JioTV, JioAICloud. There's unlimited 5G data bundled too with this plan.