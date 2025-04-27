Reliance Jio Now has 191 Million 5G Subscribers

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, achieved a milestone of 191 million 5G subscribers at the end of Q4 FY25. The 5G subscriber base of Jio will likely cross the 200 million figure easily in the first quarter of FY26. This makes Jio the largest 5G operator in India. The telco's data traffic has gone up 19.6% on account of rising 5G subscriber base. Note that 5G users of Jio get to use unlimited data without any caps. The per user per month data consumption went up to 33.6GB for Jio. Rising data traffic would mean that Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) will inevitably increase.









Read More - Reliance Jio Rebrands Broadband Business to JioHome

The ARPU growth has slowed down a little as the major effects of tariff hike have already taken place. However, some growth will still be visible in the coming two quarters as many users had already queued long-term recharges when Jio had announced tariff hikes and haven't yet paid for the new and higher tariffs.

At the same time, many 4G users would be upgrading to 5G phones will look to recharge with the 2GB daily data plans. This will further boost the ARPU for Jio. The company is also targetting to add about 1 million home connections every month, and thus will improve its revenues.

Read More - Reliance Jio Posts Rs 7022 Crore in Net Profit in Q4 FY25

Jio's Impressive Customer Churn Rate

Reliance Jio has the most impressive customer churn rate of 1.8%, which is the lowest amongst the competition. This churn rate is there even after the tariff hikes, which denotes the company's impressive strategy to retain customers for a long lifetime value. At present, Jio is also offering free JioHotstar to customers on recharging with plans that cost Rs 299 or more. The offer will be there till the end of April 2o25.