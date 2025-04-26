Excitel Bets on Fiber and IPTV to Disrupt Broadband Market: Report



Excitel, with its bold approach in India's broadband and IPTV sector, is challenging industry giants like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Vivek Raina, CEO and Co-Founder of Excitel, explained in an interview with Financial Express that while competitors typically bundle OTT services with broadband, Excitel takes a different approach, focusing on the seamless integration of high-speed fiber, live TV, and OTT content without the usual bundling gimmicks.

Also Read: Airtel IPTV Launches in 2,000 Cities: Plans Start at Rs 699 with OTT Streaming Apps









Excitel's Approach to Broadband and IPTV

"IPTV and OTT are completely different things and people often confuse the two. While we also bundle OTT in all our plans, none of our offerings today are without it. But IPTV is about bringing paid broadcast channels through the internet, and that’s a whole different offering. It provides a far more wholesome experience by combining high-speed internet, live TV, and OTT in a single seamless setup without a lot of cables coming into your home," Raina reportedly explained.

He emphasised that Excitel's goal is to replace traditional cable TV box setups with an IPTV box, which the company doesn't sell to the customer but provides as part of the service, offering a streamlined and clutter-free solution for consumers.

Ownership of Last-Mile Fiber

Speaking about the streaming quality, pricing, and even regional content, Raina reportedly said the company has optimised the entire chain. "Because we own the last-mile fiber, the quality speaks for itself. And we're putting a lot of effort into regional content because we know how diverse Indian entertainment needs really are. This is not just bundling. It’s about redefining home entertainment for the next decade."

Also Read: AirFiber is Just Repackaged 5G, Says Excitel CEO: Report

Excitel Isn't Banking on 5G FWA

On the question of Excitel adopting 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) as a backup in underserved zones, Raina explained that mobile networks rely on shared spectrum, which means lower speeds and unreliable connectivity, especially under heavy demand. Wireless broadband has always been a short-term solution, not a long-term fix.

"5G FWA might have its own applications, but it's not a replacement for fiber. The laws of physics don’t change. The wireless spectrum is limited, and as more users get added, speed drops. No country in the world has built a high-speed broadband network purely on wireless. Excitel is not under pressure to upgrade because we built for the future from day one. Our focus has always been on a strong fiber backbone, which remains the only truly scalable and reliable solution. Therefore, fiber is the foundation, and everything else is just a patch," he added, as per the report.

Also Read: BSNL Partners with Skypro to Launch Nationwide IPTV Service

India's Fastest Wireline Broadband Provider

The CEO quoted a recent report by Ookla, saying Excitel has been recognised as India's fastest wireline broadband service provider and that the plans start at 200 Mbps.

Further explaining about speeds, he reportedly said, "The reality is most users don't require 1 Gbps speed for their daily needs. Additionally, while Jio and Airtel operate on a telco-first model, we are a broadband-first company. This distinction allows us to focus on delivering an unshackled, high-performance fiber experience without unnecessary markups. We don't bundle services unnecessarily; instead, we design personalised plans that genuinely make sense for our users. Excitel competes by offering pure-play, high-speed fiber without hidden costs, complicated lock-ins, or premium pricing traps."

Affordable High-Speed Plans

Speaking about costs rising from fiber expansion, Raina reportedly said, "Telcos and ISPs create artificial price gaps by compromising on speed at lower price points. If they were to offer 200 Mbps plans at around Rs 500, like we do, their higher-priced Rs 1000 plans wouldn't sell. That's why they keep entry-level speeds at 30 Mbps, it protects their premium pricing model. We don't work that way. We built Excitel on the principle that great internet should be accessible, not a luxury. Our network is designed for efficiency, and our operating model eliminates unnecessary overheads. That's how we deliver 200 Mbps where others are still stuck at 30 Mbps—without cutting corners or compromising profitability. Speed should be standard, not a premium add-on."

Also Read: Excitel Eyes 2 Million New Users on IPTV: Report

AI-Driven Content and OTT Partnerships

Looking forward, Excitel plans to enhance its offerings with AI-driven content recommendations and voice-controlled IPTV, though Raina stressed that these innovations will be rolled out in near future, focusing on creating a seamless user experience.

The ISP, which already has exclusive partnerships with JioHotstar and Amazon Prime, is also expanding its exclusive OTT partnerships to ensure that users have access to the best in live sports, entertainment, and regional content.

Also Read: The Internet or Just Cached Data: What Are Users Actually Using?

"The goal is not just to keep up with the OTT wars but to redefine how broadband and content come together in a way that actually benefits the consumer," Raina added, as per the report.