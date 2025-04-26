Bharti Airtel’s AGR Dues to Be Scrutinised by DoT for Equity Conversion: Report



Bharti Airtel's request to convert its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, amounting to approximately Rs 41,000 crore, into equity will undergo scrutiny by the Department of Telecom (DoT). An official source confirmed that the application is not automatic and requires a detailed evaluation before any final decision is made, ETTelecom reported.

Vodafone Idea's Equity Conversion Precedent

The telecom company has sought similar relief to that granted to Vodafone Idea (VIL), whose dues, totaling Rs 53,000 crore, were converted into equity by the government. As a result, the government's stake in Vodafone Idea has increased to 48.99 percent, up from 22.6 percent, following the conversion of Rs 36,950 crore worth of dues.

Government’s Role in AGR Dues Conversion

Earlier, the government had converted VIL's debt of about Rs 16,130 crore, comprising interest arising from deferment of AGR and spectrum instalments, into equity in February 2023.

"The application does not mean that it will be processed automatically. It needs to be evaluated and scrutinised before any final decision is made," the report quoted an official as saying.

Bharti Airtel's Spectrum Dues

While the telecom reforms policy of 2021 allows for the conversion of both interest liabilities and principal amounts related to AGR and spectrum dues, Bharti Airtel has already cleared its dues for spectrum purchased prior to the 2021 auction. The company has also purchased spectrum worth Rs 68,598 crore in recent auctions (2021, 2022, and 2024), which is eligible for similar conversion into equity.

The outcome of the DoT’s review will determine whether Airtel's AGR dues can be converted into equity, a move that could help alleviate the company's financial obligations while supporting its ongoing investments in the sector.