Bharti Airtel’s AGR Dues to Be Scrutinised by DoT for Equity Conversion: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Telecom giant seeks equity conversion of Rs 41,000 crore AGR dues, following Vodafone Idea's similar relief.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea's Rs 53,000 crore dues were converted into equity, increasing the government's stake to 48.99 percent.
  • The government had previously converted Rs 16,130 crore of VIL's debt into equity in February 2023.
  • Bharti Airtel has already cleared its spectrum dues for prior auctions and has purchased spectrum worth Rs 68,598 crore in recent years.

Follow Us

Bharti Airtel’s AGR Dues to Be Scrutinised by DoT for Equity Conversion: Report
Bharti Airtel's request to convert its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, amounting to approximately Rs 41,000 crore, into equity will undergo scrutiny by the Department of Telecom (DoT). An official source confirmed that the application is not automatic and requires a detailed evaluation before any final decision is made, ETTelecom reported.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Writes to DoT for Equity Conversion of Statutory Dues: Report




Vodafone Idea's Equity Conversion Precedent

The telecom company has sought similar relief to that granted to Vodafone Idea (VIL), whose dues, totaling Rs 53,000 crore, were converted into equity by the government. As a result, the government's stake in Vodafone Idea has increased to 48.99 percent, up from 22.6 percent, following the conversion of Rs 36,950 crore worth of dues.

Also Read: Government Stake in Vodafone Idea Rises to 48.99 Percent After Fresh Equity Allotment

Government’s Role in AGR Dues Conversion

Earlier, the government had converted VIL's debt of about Rs 16,130 crore, comprising interest arising from deferment of AGR and spectrum instalments, into equity in February 2023.

"The application does not mean that it will be processed automatically. It needs to be evaluated and scrutinised before any final decision is made," the report quoted an official as saying.

Also Read: Airtel to Acquire 400 MHz Spectrum in 26 GHz Band From Adani Data Networks

Bharti Airtel's Spectrum Dues

While the telecom reforms policy of 2021 allows for the conversion of both interest liabilities and principal amounts related to AGR and spectrum dues, Bharti Airtel has already cleared its dues for spectrum purchased prior to the 2021 auction. The company has also purchased spectrum worth Rs 68,598 crore in recent auctions (2021, 2022, and 2024), which is eligible for similar conversion into equity.

The outcome of the DoT’s review will determine whether Airtel's AGR dues can be converted into equity, a move that could help alleviate the company's financial obligations while supporting its ongoing investments in the sector.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Vroom :

So when the NRI’s come to India, will they not want to use 5G or what? 4000 INR without the…

Airtel Launches New Unlimited International Roaming Plan Usable Both in…

Bharat Sonu Nigam Limited :

Airtel's coverage map is inaccurate. It is showing full 4G coverage in places where I get 0 network (not even…

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea Network Coverage Maps Go…

WIN :

Same with Jio 5G in Bengaluru. It sucks

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

WIN :

Vi deployed band 41 on 4g TDD long back with speed restrictions and didn't utilise the complete spectrum block of…

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

a1s :

better to earn interest on it rather then using same money for voucher purchasing

Airtel Trumps Jio Yet Again in Active Subscriber Addition

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments