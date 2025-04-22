Airtel to Acquire 400 MHz Spectrum in 26 GHz Band From Adani Data Networks



Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel) and its subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom Limited, have entered into definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, to acquire the right to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band (mmWave band). The spectrum acquisition spans six telecom circles, including Gujarat and Mumbai (100 MHz each), Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz each).

Details of Spectrum Acquisition

"Bharti Airtel Limited and its Subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom Limited (Airtel) have entered into definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises to acquire rights to use of 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band in Gujarat (100 MHz), Mumbai (100 MHz), Andhra Pradesh (50 MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz), Karnataka (50 MHz) and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz)," Airtel said in a statement on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Pending Regulatory Approvals

This development follows reports that the Adani Group, having failed to launch 5G telecom services more than two years after obtaining a unified telecom licence, has received queries from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding its plan of action.

The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of standard closing conditions, including those outlined in the Spectrum Trading Guidelines, along with requisite statutory approvals.

26 GHz Band

The 26GHz mmWave band is seen as ideal for deploying dedicated 5G networks within enterprises, thanks to its ability to deliver extremely high bandwidth and fast data speeds—though over shorter distances. It's also well-suited for 5G-based fixed wireless access (FWA) services, catering to both residential and business users.

Private 5G Networks

Previously, Adani stated that the spectrum was acquired to deploy private 5G networks across its facilities. There was speculation that the company might enter the telecom sector with this acquisition. However, with this latest development, we believe those speculations can now be put to rest.

Airtel 26 GHz Spectrum

If approved, Airtel's mmWave spectrum will be increased to 850 MHz in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 900 MHz in Gujarat, 850 MHz in Karnataka, 900 MHz in Mumbai, 850 MHz in Rajasthan, and 850 MHz in Tamil Nadu. This 400 MHz spectrum acquisition will boost Airtel's 26 GHz spectrum portfolio, bringing its total holding to 18,000 MHz.

The move is expected to bolster Airtel's 5G service capabilities and strengthen its mmWave spectrum portfolio in key markets.

