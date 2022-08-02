5G Spectrum Auction: Spectrum Acquisitions of Adani Data Networks

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Adani Data Networks acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz (millimetre waves) band for 20 years in the auction for Rs 212 crore.

Highlights

  • India's 5G Spectrum Auction successfully concluded on the 1st of August.
  • Adani has acquired spectrum in six circles.
  • Adani will focus on delivering B2B serivces.

Adani 5G

India's 5G Spectrum Auction successfully concluded on the 1st of August. Every telco has acquired spectrum based on its needs or capabilities. There is a fourth participant from a non-telco background that participated in the spectrum auction for the first time, and everyone knows it is Adani Data Networks.

We have covered spectrum acquisitions of telcos in our earlier story, and in this story, we will look into the spectrum acquisitions of Adani Data Networks.

Spectrum Acquired by Adani:

Adani Data Networks

Adani has acquired spectrum in six circles, namely, Andhra Pradesh (50MHz), Gujarat (100MHz), Karnataka (50MHz), Mumbai (100MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz) and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz), in places of its business interests.

Adani can use this spectrum for setting up private 5G Networks and use it for Enterprise Business Cases.

You can refer to the Spectrum Sheet for more information on the spectrum holdings of telcos.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

Expert Opinion

