Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Reliance Jio, India's largest wireline services provider, added the most wireline users in February 2024. The data has been published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its monthly performance indicator report for the telecom sector. According to the data, wireline subscribers in India increased from 32.54 million at the end of January 2024 to 33.10 million at the end of February 2024, denoting a net increase of 0.56 million wireline users. It signifies a growth rate of 1.73%.









Over 91.50% of the wireline users live in urban India while the remaining 8.50% of users live in rural India. There's still room for plenty of growth in the wireline services in the country. Jio is leading the subscriber addition most of the months in both wireline and wireless segments.

How Many Wireline Subscribers Did Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL Add in February 2024?

Reliance Jio added 0.34 million wireline users in February 2024. During the same month, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) added 0.15 million and 0.04 million users. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), on the other hand, lost 0.015 million users.

Jio captured 35.14% of the market share in the wireline segment, while Airtel had 25.89%. BSNL's market share was 19.61% and Vodafone Idea's was a negligible 2.24%. Vi has a great opportunity to leverage the fiber assets to offer fiber broadband services through You Broadband to more homes/offices and enterprises to garner a larger market share.

Airtel is adding wireline subscribers at a healthy pace, owing to the bundled strategy through Airtel Black offering. Airtel is partnering with local cable operators (LCOs) to reach more homes and areas faster to serve them with fiber broadband services in India.

As more people work from their homes and find entertainment solutions, the need for fiber connections will go up.