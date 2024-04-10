Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio added 0.34 million wireline users in February 2024. During the same month, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) added 0.15 million and 0.04 million users. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), on the other hand, lost 0.015 million users. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest wireline services provider, added the most wireline users in February 2024.
  • The data has been published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its monthly performance indicator report for the telecom sector.
  • Wireline subscribers in India increased from 32.54 million at the end of January 2024 to 33.10 million at the end of February 2024, denoting a net increase of 0.56 million wireline users.

Follow Us

jio leads wireline subscriber addition in february

Reliance Jio, India's largest wireline services provider, added the most wireline users in February 2024. The data has been published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its monthly performance indicator report for the telecom sector. According to the data, wireline subscribers in India increased from 32.54 million at the end of January 2024 to 33.10 million at the end of February 2024, denoting a net increase of 0.56 million wireline users. It signifies a growth rate of 1.73%.




Over 91.50% of the wireline users live in urban India while the remaining 8.50% of users live in rural India. There's still room for plenty of growth in the wireline services in the country. Jio is leading the subscriber addition most of the months in both wireline and wireless segments.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Plans that Bundled Netflix

How Many Wireline Subscribers Did Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL Add in February 2024?

Reliance Jio added 0.34 million wireline users in February 2024. During the same month, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) added 0.15 million and 0.04 million users. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), on the other hand, lost 0.015 million users.

Jio captured 35.14% of the market share in the wireline segment, while Airtel had 25.89%. BSNL's market share was 19.61% and Vodafone Idea's was a negligible 2.24%. Vi has a great opportunity to leverage the fiber assets to offer fiber broadband services through You Broadband to more homes/offices and enterprises to garner a larger market share.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Reaches 136 New Cities

Airtel is adding wireline subscribers at a healthy pace, owing to the bundled strategy through Airtel Black offering. Airtel is partnering with local cable operators (LCOs) to reach more homes and areas faster to serve them with fiber broadband services in India.

As more people work from their homes and find entertainment solutions, the need for fiber connections will go up.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

d5aqoep :

6Ghz allocation for Wifi7 when?

Indian Govt Not in Hurry to Allocate Spectrum for Satcom:…

Faraz :

Vi and BSNL mostly serve as a secondary number for many who have kept either Jio or Airtel as their…

Vi Lost a Million Wireless Users in Feb 2024: TRAI…

Shivraj Roy :

The average speeds of 5G in my home has gone down even more now From 300-400mbps in December To 200mbps…

Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024

Faraz :

For some reason n78 band Jio 5G has better network and coverage than B40 4G at many places in Asansol,…

Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024

Faraz :

They have got just 2 months to do something.. After elections are over, Gov might put a fine on Vi…

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 2075 Crore via Preferential Share…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments