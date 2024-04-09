Jio AirFiber Plans that Bundled Netflix

There are four Netflix plans offered by Jio AirFiber. These plans cost Rs 1199, Rs 1499, Rs 2499, and Rs 3999. Out of these four plans, the Rs 1199 plan is categorised as a normal AirFiber plan while the remaining three plans are under the AirFiber Max category.

Highlights

  • Jio AirFiber, the 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) service from Reliance Jio currently offers four plans that bundle Netflix at no additional cost for the consumers.
  • Netflix is one of the largest and most popular OTT (over-the-top) platforms in India and globally.
  • Jio AirFiber is now available in 5488 cities and towns in India.

Jio AirFiber, the 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) service from Reliance Jio currently offers four plans that bundle Netflix at no additional cost for the consumers. Netflix is one of the largest and most popular OTT (over-the-top) platforms in India and globally. But it is also costly to continuously subscribe to Netflix every month. Thus, you can opt for Jio AirFiber plans that bundle the OTT subscription to Netflix at no additional cost.




Jio AirFiber is now available in 5488 cities and towns in India. In the coming weeks and months, its presence will expand further, meaning even if it is not available in your area yet, you should be on the lookout as it may be launching soon.

Read More - Jio New Rs 857 Prepaid Plan Comes with Prime Video and More

Jio AirFiber Netflix Plans

Jio AirFiber Rs 1199 Plan - The Rs 1199 plan from Jio AirFiber comes with 100 Mbps of speed with up to 1TB of monthly data. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are Netflix Basic, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, EpicON, and ETV Win.

Read More - Jio AirFiber 50 Days Free Offer Explained

Jio AirFiber Rs 1499 Plan - The Rs 1499 plan from Jio AirFiber comes with 300 Mbps of speed and 1TB of monthly data. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, EpicOn, and ETV Win.

Jio AirFiber Rs 2499 Plan - The Rs 2499 plan from Jio AirFiber comes with 500 Mbps of speed and 1TB of monthly data. The OTT benefits offered to the customers with this plan are Netflix Standard, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, EpicOn, and ETV Win.

Jio AirFiber Rs 3999 Plan - The Rs 3999 plan from Jio AirFiber comes with 1 Gbps of speed and 1TB of monthly data. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are Netflix Premium, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, EpicOn, and ETV Win.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

