4 Korean Dramas That You Can Binge-Watch on Amazon Prime Video



Love is the language of the soul, causing you to dance, sing, and groove with joy while simultaneously drowning yourself. It's difficult to understand such a strong emotion. However, several Korean dramas have captured tremendous emotions throughout a number of episodes.

If you're a fan of both romance and Korean dramas, here are some of the series available on Amazon Prime Video.

Heartbeat (2023-present)

A human-vampire hybrid named Sun Woo-Hyeol lost his chance to fully transform into a human. He is affiliated with Joo In-Hae, the proprietor of a guesthouse, and a cold-hearted nurse teacher. Due to terrible circumstances, they are forced to share a roof, which causes tensions at first, but a love tale emerges shortly after.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (2018)

This Korean drama tells the narrative of Kang Mi Rae, a student who is tormented for her appearance and frequently branded as 'ugly'. She decides to get plastic surgery to improve her appearance. Even after the surgery, she is still ridiculed by her classmates, who refer to her as the "Gangnam plastic monster". She soon realizes that true beauty exists within oneself and must be accepted.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Tale Of The Nine Tailed (2020-present)

Lee Yeon was a mythological nine-tailed fox who had been living as a human for years, hoping to meet the reincarnation of the woman he loved. On the other hand, Nam Ji-A at a TVS station is excited to cover otherworldly cases. Is there a deep connection between these two strangers?

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

May I Help You? (2022)

This Korean drama follows the lives of Baek Dong-Joo, a funeral director with unusual powers to communicate with the dead, and Kim Jib-Sa, who works for Ildangbaek. Following a spirit's request, they find themselves in an unusual scenario.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10