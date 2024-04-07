April 2024 Anime Releases on OTT: A Preview of Exciting New Titles

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Unveiling a lively lineup of anime titles set for April 2024, guaranteeing a month of engaging entertainment for all fans.

Highlights

  • Black Clover: The magic-less Asta and the prodigy Yuno compete to become the Wizard King.
  • KonoSuba Season 3: Kazuma's isekai adventure continues with more hilarious mishaps.
  • Kaiju No. 8: A monster cleanup worker becomes a monster himself in this Shonen Jump adaptation.

April 2024 Anime Releases on OTT: The Grimm Variations to Kaiju No. 8
Following an outstanding Winter 2024 anime schedule, we are gearing up for another exciting anime season. With so many new series and movies coming out, it can be difficult to keep up with everything. To make things easier, we've compiled a thorough overview of the anime releases scheduled for April 2024.

Also Read: 5 Must-See Thriller Films and Web Series on OTT




Black Clover - April 1, 2024

With the highly anticipated 'Black Clover' movie already available on Netflix, fans can now rejoice as the anime series makes its appearance on the streaming service. Subscribers will initially get access to the first season, with the promise of a second season coming later. The plot revolves around two orphans, Asta and Yuno, who have had an unshakable bond since childhood. While Yuno has tremendous magical talent, Asta makes up for his lack of magical powers with incredible physical strength. Both motivated by a common goal, the couple agrees to compete for the position of Emperor Magus. Prepare for an epic journey full of rivalry, friendship, and endless adventure when 'Black Clover' hits Netflix on April 1, 2024. Don't miss out on this amazing anime experience, only available on Netflix. This anime received an IMDB rating of 8.2.

KonoSuba Season 3 - April 10, 2024

'Konosuba' Season 1 premiered in 2016, introducing viewers to Kazuma Sato, an obsessive anime fan who becomes an unlikely hero when a deadly accident takes him to a magical realm. Kazuma embarks on a perilous journey to defeat a demon king, accompanied by the goddess Aqua. In the upcoming Season 3, Kazuma becomes dissatisfied with his adventurous lifestyle. Determined to shake things up, he takes on a new job as a monk. Season 3 of 'Konosuba' is set to premiere in April 2024 on Crunchyroll, promising more amusing escapades and unexpected twists. With an IMDB rating of 7.8, this popular series continues to attract people with its mix of humor and fantasy.

Also Read: Must-Watch Korean Dramas releasing in April 2024

Kaiju No. 8 - April 13, 2024

One notable title in the April schedule is 'Kaiju No. 8,' an adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto's enormously popular manga. Set in a world under continual threat from giant Kaijus, the story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a modest kaiju corpse cleanup worker who aspires to join the Japan Defense Force. However, destiny takes a startling turn when Kafka transforms into a Kaiju. With over 11 million copies sold, 'Kaiju No. 8' has become a treasured staple of Shonen Jump's repertoire. The latest teaser delves into Kafka's life after the Kaiju attack, presenting key characters such as childhood friend Mina and colleague Reno Ichikawa. Mark your calendars: 'Kaiju No. 8' will appear on Crunchyroll on April 13, 2024. Prepare for a thrilling journey in a universe where humanity's fate is threatened by terrifying opponents.

The Grimm Variations - April 17, 2024

A compelling rendition of the ancient Grimm's Fairy Tales comes from the combination of animation powerhouses WIT Studio and CLAMP. Set in a universe where brothers Jacob and Wilhelm travel around continents, collecting events for their book, the story takes an intriguing turn when their inquisitive sister, Charlotte, asks a question that piques interest: "Do you suppose they lived happily ever after?" From Charlotte's unique perspective, viewers are treated to an intriguing examination of life beyond fairy tale endings. Prepare to embark on a fantastic voyage when the anime premieres on Netflix on April 17, 2024.

Also Read: Exciting Lineup of New Releases on Disney+Hotstar in April 2024

With a diverse range of genres and narratives to explore, the month ahead is set to be a thrilling journey into the world of anime.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

