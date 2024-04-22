Airtel Introduces Affordable International Roaming Packs for Seamless Travel Connectivity

Bharti Airtel introduces budget-friendly international roaming packs, covering 184 countries with tariffs starting at Rs 133 per day, offering enhanced benefits and simplified connectivity for travellers.

Highlights

  • Airtel's international roaming packs start at Rs 133 per day for seamless connectivity abroad.
  • Covering 184 countries, these packs offer enhanced data benefits and 24x7 support.
  • Customers no longer need multiple packs; one subscription provides global access.

Bharti Airtel, the second largest telecommunications service provider in India, has launched budget-friendly international roaming packs for travellers, aiming to simplify connectivity while abroad. These new packs cover 184 countries and offer tariffs starting at just Rs 133 per day, making them a cost-effective alternative to local SIM cards, Airtel said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches In-Flight Roaming Packs Starting at Rs 195




Enhanced Benefits and Convenience

In addition to competitive pricing, the packs include enhanced data benefits, in-flight connectivity, and 24x7 contact centre support. To make things as convenient as possible, Airtel said it has also ensured that customers travelling to any of the 184 countries covered no longer need to subscribe to multiple packs for different destinations. Instead, they can choose the duration of their travel and enjoy seamless connectivity worldwide with just one pack.

Bharti Airtel said, "At Airtel, our mission is to solve customer problems and offer greater convenience. We are happy to launch affordable and simplified international roaming packs that will enable seamless roaming access to customers travelling anywhere in the world. The packs offer greater value with enhanced benefits that are economical when compared to local in-country sims across many countries. The new pack truly redefines our value proposition for customers and gives them the freedom to use data and voice at an affordable tariff."

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Witnesses Surge in International Roaming Pack Subscriptions

Key Features of Airtel IR Packs

According to Airtel, key features of the new International Roaming Pack include affordable pricing starting at Rs 133 per day, making the packs more affordable than most in-country/local SIMs, global access with a single pack, and an auto-renewal feature for frequent travellers via the Thanks app.

With the launch of these affordable international roaming packs, Airtel aims to cater to the needs of Global travellers.

