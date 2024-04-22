Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4 FY24

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Reliance Jio had more than 108 million 5G subscribers during the quarter, which is the largest 5G subscriber base for any operator outside China.

Highlights

  • Net profit of Rs 5,583 crore and quarterly revenues of Rs 33,835 crore.
  • Total subscriber base reaches 481.8 million, with 42.4 million new users added.
  • Jio AirFiber service expands to 5,900 towns and cities.

Reliance Jio, Indians largest telecom operator posted Rs 5583 crore net income or net profit in Q4 FY24. The telco reached a total subscriber base of 481.8 million for its mobile business. During the quarter, the telco added 42.4 million new users. 5G contributed to a major chunk of Jio’s mobile data traffic during the quarter. Over 28% of the wireless traffic came from 5G networks for Jio.

Reliance Jio had more than 108 million 5G subscribers during the quarter, which is the largest 5G subscriber base for any operator outside China.




Also Read: Jio AirFiber Reaches 136 New Cities

Jio Quarterly Revenues and ARPU

Reliance Jio's quarterly revenues clocked Rs 33,835 crore with a quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 14,360 crore. The net profit during the quarter, as mentioned was Rs 5583 crore.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) growth was flat QoQ at Rs 181.7. The data traffic grew from 38.1 billion GB to 40.9 billion GB QoQ. Jio’s monthly subscriber churn stood at 1.5%.

Jio AirFiber, the telco’s 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) service reached 5900 towns and cities.

Read More - Jio AirFiber 50 Days Free Offer Explained

Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "Jio continues to maintain its network leadership and offer innovative digital solutions to multiple customer cohorts. This is driving consistent outperformance in terms of subscriber additions and engagement levels. Continued acceleration in growth of JioAirFiber subscriber base and ramp-up of digital services will sustain industry-leading growth for Jio."

