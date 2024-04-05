Jio AirFiber Reaches 136 New Cities

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Follow Us

jio airfiber reaches 136 new cities today

Reliance Jio's 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service, Jio AirFiber has reached 136 new cities and towns. From 5352 cities/towns, the total number of cities where it is available now has reached 5488. It has happened in a short span and will give competition to Airtel which is expanding slowly, but strategically. With states such as Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram added to the mix, users in more areas could enjoy the benefits that Jio AirFiber brings.




Read More - Jio New Rs 857 Prepaid Plan Comes with Prime Video and More

Primary Advantage of Jio AirFiber

The primary advantage of Jio AirFiber is that it can serve fiber-like speeds in areas where there is no fiber service. While the upload speeds are not as good as that of a fiber connection, you can get up to 1 Gbps download speed plans from Jio AirFiber. Further, Jio AirFiber also bundles many entertainment benefits for customers with which they can enjoy OTT (over-the-top) content sitting in their homes.

Read More - Jio AirFiber 50 Days Free Offer Explained

Jio AirFiber, a Good Way to Monetise 5G

While monetising 5G would be hard through mobile network services, it is certainly possible with Jio AirFiber. One of the many advantages of rolling out 5G SA (standalone) for Jio (almost reached every part of the country with 5G network) is that it can now offer 5G FWA service.

Jio, in fact, is running a promotional offer in which it is offering customers 50 days of free Jio AirFiber service. It is a way to ensure that more people take the first step to experience what the service is first hand. The Jio AirFiber plans start at Rs 599 per month and can be bought for 6 and 12 months by prepaying the amount.

All of the plans come with 1TB or 1000GB of monthly data after which, they can recharge with a Jio AirFiber data voucher to get additional data.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I wonder if the overall wireless user base of Jio will cross 500 million by the end of June 2024.

Jio and Airtel Again Ate Market Share of BSNL and…

Faraz :

In 2021-22 when everyone was so confident that BSNL will launch cheaper 4G by 15 August 2022. I was sure…

BSNL Looks to be in Trouble Again with 4G Rollout:…

Faraz :

Vi could have bought mmwave this time instead of last auction if they are so much cash strapped. Buying n78…

DoT Reschedules Spectrum Auction to June 6

mani :

I'm a bit concerned about this, if multiple ports is leading to call drops/disconnects as the call routes through multiple…

12.36 Million SIM Porting Requests Came in Jan 2024

mani :

Recently airtel also expanded its footprint near my place by adding one tower... @srikapardhi please cover this in your next…

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Vadodara District of Gujarat

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments