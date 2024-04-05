Jio AirFiber Reaches 136 New Cities

Reliance Jio's 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service, Jio AirFiber has reached 136 new cities and towns. From 5352 cities/towns, the total number of cities where it is available now has reached 5488. It has happened in a short span and will give competition to Airtel which is expanding slowly, but strategically. With states such as Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram added to the mix, users in more areas could enjoy the benefits that Jio AirFiber brings.









Primary Advantage of Jio AirFiber

The primary advantage of Jio AirFiber is that it can serve fiber-like speeds in areas where there is no fiber service. While the upload speeds are not as good as that of a fiber connection, you can get up to 1 Gbps download speed plans from Jio AirFiber. Further, Jio AirFiber also bundles many entertainment benefits for customers with which they can enjoy OTT (over-the-top) content sitting in their homes.

Jio AirFiber, a Good Way to Monetise 5G

While monetising 5G would be hard through mobile network services, it is certainly possible with Jio AirFiber. One of the many advantages of rolling out 5G SA (standalone) for Jio (almost reached every part of the country with 5G network) is that it can now offer 5G FWA service.

Jio, in fact, is running a promotional offer in which it is offering customers 50 days of free Jio AirFiber service. It is a way to ensure that more people take the first step to experience what the service is first hand. The Jio AirFiber plans start at Rs 599 per month and can be bought for 6 and 12 months by prepaying the amount.

All of the plans come with 1TB or 1000GB of monthly data after which, they can recharge with a Jio AirFiber data voucher to get additional data.