Metronet to Bring Fiber Optic Internet to Killeen and Copperas Cove, Texas



US Internet Service Provider (ISP) Metronet has announced an investment to bring ultra-high-speed fiber optic internet to the City of Killeen and neighbouring Copperas Cove in Texas. This multimillion-dollar initiative aims to provide residents and businesses with access to multi-gigabit infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and competition in the region, Metronet said. Details of the investment are not shared in the official release.

Metronet's Fiber Optic Expansion

Metronet said it has officially commenced pre-construction activities in Killeen in preparation for its 2-year construction process, with the first customers in Killeen expected to be connected by the fall of 2024.

Earlier this month, Metronet also began construction in Copperas Cove. Killeen and Copperas Cove will become Gigabit Cities powered by Metronet upon completion. The company said residents and businesses interested in Metronet services may visit the company's website to indicate interest and to receive updates on construction.

Connectivity for Residents and Businesses

Metronet said, "This endeavour epitomizes our steadfast belief in the transformative potential of fast, reliable connectivity to propel communities towards prosperity. With Killeen poised to join our rapidly expanding Texas network, we eagerly anticipate the boundless opportunities this connection will unlock, catalyzing sustained economic growth and enriching lives across the region."

Metronet

Started in 2005, Metronet is a 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, offering XGS PON technology. Beginning with fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, Metronet and its affiliates have expanded to over 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana.