Optimum to Bring FTTH Network to Montclair and West Orange, New Jersey

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Optimum announces the expansion of its fiber network into Montclair and West Orange, NJ, bringing high-speed internet and mobile services to residents and businesses.

Highlights

  • Optimum expands fiber-to-the-home network into Montclair and West Orange, NJ.
  • Residents and businesses to benefit from high-speed internet, TV, and phone services.
  • Optimum Mobile services now available in both markets, enhancing connectivity options.

US Broadband provider Optimum, a brand of Altice USA, announced this week its planned deployment of a 100 percent fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Montclair and West Orange, New Jersey. This deployment will enable thousands of residents and businesses to enjoy Optimum's Fiber Internet, TV, and phone services for the very first time. The company said Optimum Mobile services have already launched to customers in both markets and are available across the Optimum footprint.

Also Read: Tillman Fiber Expands Fiber Optic Network in Florida




Optimum's Fiber Expansion

Commenting on the deployment plans, Optimum said, "Optimum is extremely pleased to share plans to invest further in New Jersey by expanding our full suite of fiber products and connectivity services into Montclair and West Orange."

"We are committed to delivering reliable and ultra-fast fiber and award-winning 5G mobile connections across the state and look forward to providing these communities with a superior and seamless connectivity experience to keep them connected to the people, things, and experiences they value, anywhere they go," Optimum added.

Optimum Fiber Internet

Optimum's fiber internet network offers multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds of up to 8 Gbps. When paired with Optimum Mobile, customers can experience complete and seamless connectivity both at home and on the go, all through one provider, the company said. Optimum expects to begin offering fiber internet services in Montclair and West Orange by mid-2024.

Also Read: Intrepid Fiber Expands Open Access Network in Littleton, Colorado

Optimum currently serves over 200 communities across the state of New Jersey, delivering internet, mobile, TV, and phone services to hundreds of thousands of customers and operates more than 20 retail stores in New Jersey.

