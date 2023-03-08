Reliance Jio Launches 5G in 27 Cities in Holi 2023

Reliance Jio has launched 5G network services for customers in 27 more cities across India. The telco has launched its 5G in a total of 331 cities now. The new cities to be included in the latest launch are spread across 13 states and union territories. Jio is also targeting small towns and cities with its 5G and is on track to achieve the target of 5G coverage across India by the end of 2023. In many of the newly included cities, Jio has become the first telecom operator to launch 5G. Let's take a look at the names of the new cities which have been included by Jio in its latest launch.

Reliance Jio 5G Launch on the Festive Occasion of Holi 2023: List of New Cities that Were Added

These are the new cities which were added by Reliance Jio in Holi 2023: Tadipatri (Andhra Pradesh), Bhatapara (Chhattisgarh), Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir), Bhadravathi, Ramanagara, Doddaballapura, Chintamani (Karnataka), Changanassery, Muvattupuzha, Kodungallur (Kerala), Katni Murwara (Madhya Pradesh), Satara (Maharashtra), Pathankot (Punjab), Pollachi, Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu), Siddipet, Sangareddy, Jagtial, Kothagudem, Kodad, Tandur, Zahirabad, Nirmal (Telangana), Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Kashipur, Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) and Bankura (West Bengal).

Read More - Reliance Jio Launches 5G in 25 More Cities Across 12 States: Details

Starting March 8, customers of Reliance Jio in the above-mentioned cities will be able to consume 5G network services. Jio is currently giving customers Welcome Offer under which they are invited to consume 5G at no additional cost. The telco is deploying 5G Standalone (SA) technology across the nation.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the only two telecom operators in India that are currently rolling out 5G. Vodafone Idea (Vi) is still trying to arrange funds for the 5G rollout.

Reliance Jio said, "On this festive occasion of Holi, we are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in 27 additional cities across

13 states, taking the benefits and reach of Jio’s True 5G services to 331 cities across the nation."