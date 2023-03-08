Apple Launches iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow

Reported by Aparna R 0

The iPhone 14 Yellow features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus Yellow has a 6.7-inch display. With support for Dolby Vision, the larger display of the iPhone 14 Plus is convenient for watching content, Photos, games etc., with the longest battery life.

Highlights

  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were previously available in five colours.
  • Apple iPhone 14 and Plus now available in six colours.
  • iPhone 14 series was launched in September 2022.

Follow Us

Apple Introduces New Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple announced a new beautiful colour to join the iPhone 14 Series, which the company launched in September last year. Apple has now announced the availability of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow, joining the five original colours: Midnight Starlight, Product Red, Blue and Purple.

Also Read: Apple One Subscription: Everything You Need to Know

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Availability

Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow models include a dual-camera system, A15 Bionic chip and Satellite based safety capabilities, including Emergency SOS and Crash Detection. The iPhone 14 lineup introduced Photonic Engine, improving mid to low-light performance, and both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus include the new front TrueDepth camera. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow colour: Price in India

The iPhone 14 Yellow features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus Yellow has a 6.7-inch display. With support for Dolby Vision, the larger display of the iPhone 14 Plus is convenient for watching content, Photos, games etc., with the longest battery life. iPhone 14 and 14 Plus yellow variants are available in three storage configurations - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. In India, the base iPhone 14 128 GB variant starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB starts at Rs 89,900. The retail box includes a USB C to Lightning Cable for charging or connecting your iPhone 14 device.

Also Read: Shot on iPhone: Apple’s Advanced Camera Features if You Love Making Films

Apple does not officially confirm the battery specifications of the devices, but according to the specifications, the iPhone 14 base model has a video playback time of up to 20 hours, and the Plus model has a video playback time of up to 26 hours.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments