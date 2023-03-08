Apple Launches iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow

Apple announced a new beautiful colour to join the iPhone 14 Series, which the company launched in September last year. Apple has now announced the availability of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow, joining the five original colours: Midnight Starlight, Product Red, Blue and Purple.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Availability

Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow models include a dual-camera system, A15 Bionic chip and Satellite based safety capabilities, including Emergency SOS and Crash Detection. The iPhone 14 lineup introduced Photonic Engine, improving mid to low-light performance, and both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus include the new front TrueDepth camera. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow colour: Price in India

The iPhone 14 Yellow features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus Yellow has a 6.7-inch display. With support for Dolby Vision, the larger display of the iPhone 14 Plus is convenient for watching content, Photos, games etc., with the longest battery life. iPhone 14 and 14 Plus yellow variants are available in three storage configurations - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. In India, the base iPhone 14 128 GB variant starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB starts at Rs 89,900. The retail box includes a USB C to Lightning Cable for charging or connecting your iPhone 14 device.

Apple does not officially confirm the battery specifications of the devices, but according to the specifications, the iPhone 14 base model has a video playback time of up to 20 hours, and the Plus model has a video playback time of up to 26 hours.