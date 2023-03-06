Apple One Subscription: Everything You Need to Know

Apple offers services in a subscription-based model for Apple device users. Apple device users can purchase the services individually or at a discounted price under one single subscription called Apple One. Apple One is a subscription service that offers a bundle of several different Apple services at an attractive discounted price rather than buying services individually.

This new offering from Apple is designed to make it easier for customers to manage their digital lives by combining multiple services into one subscription. With Apple One, customers can access Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and other services under one umbrella. Let's now look at the Apple One Subscription plans and benefits available for Apple users in India.

Apple One Subscription

There are two different plans available with Apple One: Individual and Family.

Apple One Individual Subscription Plan:

The Individual plan includes Apple Music to enjoy over 70+ million songs, all ad-free, Apple TV+ to enjoy Apple Original shows and movies, Apple Arcade for over 180 ad-free games, and iCloud+ with 50 GB of cloud storage. Apple One Individual subscription costs Rs 195 per month.

Apple One Family Subscription Plan

The Family plan includes the same services as the Individual plan but with iCloud+ of 200 GB cloud storage and support for up to five other members. Apple One Family subscription costs Rs 365 per month.

Bundle Apple Subscriptions with Apple One

In short, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, and more are bundled into one simple plan with Apple One. With a Family plan, you can share it all with your Family. With Family Sharing, you can share an iCloud+ subscription with up to 5 other people at no extra cost. The other people will automatically get access to iCloud+ storage and features.

Try Apple One for Free

To give the experience to users, Apple is offering Apple One month for free as a trial. In One month free trial, any services you haven't already subscribed to are free for the first month. After that, there's no commitment period, and you can cancel the plan or subscription at least a day before the renewal date.

Extra Cloud+ Storage

Apple customers can buy extra cloud storage in addition to the 50 GB Apple One plan cloud storage. Cloud storage upgrade options include 50 GB for Rs 75 per month, 200 GB for Rs 219 per month and 2 TB for Rs 749 per month. This upgrade option takes the total storage for customers to 100 GB, 250 GB and 2.05 TB. GST is included in all the prices and what you see is what you pay.

Apple One is a bundled service-based subscription model for Apple customers. By offering a bundle of multiple services at a discounted price, Apple is making it easier and more affordable for customers to manage their digital lives. In addition, the convenience and flexibility of Apple One make it an attractive option for anyone who uses multiple Apple services all in one go.